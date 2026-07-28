ETV Bharat / state

Court Sentences School Officials To 4 Years Imprisonment In 'Ghost' Student Scam

Ranipet: A court here sentenced the correspondent and headmistress of a government-aided school to four years of rigorous imprisonment for fabricating records to create 187 "ghost" students and siphon off government funds.

An official release from DVAC on Tuesday said those convicted were Karunagara Sanjeev Doss, correspondent, and Alice Thabitha Vijay Kumari, Headmistress of Vitva Ratna Villa Government Aided Primary School. They were also fined Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

The scam was unearthed on August 27, 2012, following a joint surprise inspection by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore detachment, alongside inspection cell officers.