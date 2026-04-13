JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment: Police Arrest 166 Including 159 Candidates For Adopting Unfair Means
Police said the paper leak of the exam was done by a gang whose masterminds have been identified.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Ranchi: Police have arrested 166 persons for allegedly adopting “unfair” means and forgery in the Jharkhand JSSC excise constable recruitment exam.
All the accused were produced before Additional District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar, where, after the hearing, they were remanded to judicial custody.
According to reports, the police has received intelligence inputs late on Saturday night that a large number of candidates were gathered in a semi-constructed building in Radgaon under Tamar police station. Police said the candidates were involved in activities related to paper leak. Upon receiving information, a special raiding team was formed and the spot was raided on April 11 and 166 persons apprehended.
Those arrested include 152 male candidates, seven female candidates, two drivers, and others. Police investigation has revealed that it is an inter-state paper leak gang with its masterminds identified as Atul Vats, Vikas Kumar, Sher Singh, Ashish Kumar, and Yogesh Prasad.
Police said the agents of the gang made the candidates memorize questions and answers in advance. The candidates had gathered in Radgaon for the purpose, said a police officer. The members of the gang demanded approximately Rs 15 lakh from each candidate.
Furthermore, the gang confiscated the candidates' mobile phones and admit cards to prevent any outside contact. Some candidates also issued bank cheques in the names of gang members, which indicates the organized nature of the racket.
The police have registered an FIR in the matter at the Tamar police station, and further investigation us underway.
Rural SP Praveen Pushkar stated that the action was taken based on a tip-off. He explained that a large number of candidates had gathered in Radgaon. "Police conducted a timely raid and busted the racket. Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the racket, and the investigation is being expanded to reach other members of the network. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody", he said.
However, defence lawyer Amalal Palit argued that the candidates are not the accused, but the victims. He said that the students have been falsely implicated and the police have taken action against them by leveling serious charges against them, whereas the real culprits are members of the gang.
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