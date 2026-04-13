ETV Bharat / state

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment: Police Arrest 166 Including 159 Candidates For Adopting Unfair Means

Ranchi: Police have arrested 166 persons for allegedly adopting “unfair” means and forgery in the Jharkhand JSSC excise constable recruitment exam.

All the accused were produced before Additional District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar, where, after the hearing, they were remanded to judicial custody.

According to reports, the police has received intelligence inputs late on Saturday night that a large number of candidates were gathered in a semi-constructed building in Radgaon under Tamar police station. Police said the candidates were involved in activities related to paper leak. Upon receiving information, a special raiding team was formed and the spot was raided on April 11 and 166 persons apprehended.

Those arrested include 152 male candidates, seven female candidates, two drivers, and others. Police investigation has revealed that it is an inter-state paper leak gang with its masterminds identified as Atul Vats, Vikas Kumar, Sher Singh, Ashish Kumar, and Yogesh Prasad.

Police said the agents of the gang made the candidates memorize questions and answers in advance. The candidates had gathered in Radgaon for the purpose, said a police officer. The members of the gang demanded approximately Rs 15 lakh from each candidate.