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Court Restrains Media From Circulating Siddaramaiah Sting Videos

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Civil Court has restrained media organisations and digital platforms from publishing or circulating disputed sting operation videos allegedly linking former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sexual misconduct.

The interim order prohibits sharing or rebroadcasting the videos, clips, screenshots, edited versions and similar content, and directs digital platforms to block specific links already available online. The court has also issued summons to the respondents and adjourned the case.

The order was passed by the 18th Civil Court after Siddaramaiah sought protection against what he described as baseless and defamatory allegations. The development triggered political reactions, with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanding a CBI probe, while Siddaramaiah’s son, Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, dismissed the videos as fabricated.

Siddaramaiah Alleges Political Conspiracy

In his plea, Siddaramaiah alleged a coordinated attempt to damage his reputation after five decades in public life. He sought a permanent injunction against 42 media organisations, including YouTube channels, newspapers and television networks, as well as digital platforms like Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

The petition claims that an alleged incident from 2011 was revived 15 years later for political reasons, without an official complaint, medical records or independent evidence. It also refers to a video uploaded on September 27, 2026, and a subsequent programme titled 'State Politics' Biggest CD Scandal', alleging that the material was circulated without verification and caused serious reputational damage.

Siddaramaiah said he supports freedom of expression but alleged that some media organisations had misused it. He said he regretted having to approach the court and had also complained to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking an impartial investigation. He urged the media and public not to circulate unverified claims, expressing confidence that the truth would emerge.

Yathindra Calls Videos False

Reacting in Mysuru, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the allegations against his father were false and that a complaint had been filed seeking action against those responsible. "Can we remain silent when false propaganda is being spread?" he asked, warning that people unaware of the facts could mistake the videos for genuine evidence.

He rejected the description of the material as a sting operation, alleging that statements had been elicited from someone to damage his father’s reputation. He said Siddaramaiah had decided to respond through legal channels when the video first surfaced.

Kumaraswamy Demands CBI Probe