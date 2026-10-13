Court Restrains Media From Circulating Siddaramaiah Sting Videos
The interim order prohibits sharing or rebroadcasting the videos, clips, screenshots, edited versions and similar content.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru City Civil Court has restrained media organisations and digital platforms from publishing or circulating disputed sting operation videos allegedly linking former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to sexual misconduct.
The interim order prohibits sharing or rebroadcasting the videos, clips, screenshots, edited versions and similar content, and directs digital platforms to block specific links already available online. The court has also issued summons to the respondents and adjourned the case.
The order was passed by the 18th Civil Court after Siddaramaiah sought protection against what he described as baseless and defamatory allegations. The development triggered political reactions, with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanding a CBI probe, while Siddaramaiah’s son, Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah, dismissed the videos as fabricated.
Siddaramaiah Alleges Political Conspiracy
In his plea, Siddaramaiah alleged a coordinated attempt to damage his reputation after five decades in public life. He sought a permanent injunction against 42 media organisations, including YouTube channels, newspapers and television networks, as well as digital platforms like Google, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.
The petition claims that an alleged incident from 2011 was revived 15 years later for political reasons, without an official complaint, medical records or independent evidence. It also refers to a video uploaded on September 27, 2026, and a subsequent programme titled 'State Politics' Biggest CD Scandal', alleging that the material was circulated without verification and caused serious reputational damage.
Siddaramaiah said he supports freedom of expression but alleged that some media organisations had misused it. He said he regretted having to approach the court and had also complained to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, seeking an impartial investigation. He urged the media and public not to circulate unverified claims, expressing confidence that the truth would emerge.
Yathindra Calls Videos False
Reacting in Mysuru, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the allegations against his father were false and that a complaint had been filed seeking action against those responsible. "Can we remain silent when false propaganda is being spread?" he asked, warning that people unaware of the facts could mistake the videos for genuine evidence.
He rejected the description of the material as a sting operation, alleging that statements had been elicited from someone to damage his father’s reputation. He said Siddaramaiah had decided to respond through legal channels when the video first surfaced.
Kumaraswamy Demands CBI Probe
Kumaraswamy accused Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of having encouraged the culture of sting operations and questioned why the state government had not ordered an investigation. He said he would approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek a CBI probe, insisting that the truth should emerge without anyone being deliberately targeted.
He also referred to the circulation of pen drives containing videos linked to former MP Prajwal Revanna before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that the privacy of women had been violated. Kumaraswamy questioned why the women’s faces had not been blurred and criticised the handling of related cases.
He further raised questions about reports that Prajwal had been moved from Hindalga prison to Sira and then brought back, alleging that an influential politician had intervened. These claims require independent verification.
Kumaraswamy also alleged that four retired police officers had been appointed at Siddaramaiah’s Sadashivanagar residence to gather information about discussions involving ministers and other political figures. He demanded a transparent CBI investigation into the alleged surveillance.
Tanveer Sait Calls for Investigation
Former minister and MLA Tanveer Sait said those who committed wrongdoing must face the consequences, but stressed that the allegations should be investigated rather than debated through public statements.
"Those who have eaten salt must drink water," he said, using a Kannada expression to convey that people who commit wrongdoing must face the consequences. He added that he did not know the facts of the sting operation and called for an inquiry.
Recalling the 2016 Tipu Jayanti controversy, Sait said he understood the distress caused when a person’s integrity was questioned. He said he had also considered approaching the court over media coverage at the time.
Sait cautioned that public statements could deepen confusion rather than establish the truth. He called for an investigation and said he would support appropriate steps by the state government to resolve the controversy.
The interim court order restricts circulation of the disputed material while the case proceeds. The allegations against Siddaramaiah and the counterclaims of political targeting remain contested; the court has not yet delivered a final ruling on the petition.
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