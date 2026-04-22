ETV Bharat / state

Court Reserves Order On Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by terror funding accused and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail to visit his ailing father. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma is scheduled to pronounce the verdict on April 24.

Rashid, in his application, stated that his father is critically ill and on ventilator support, and sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds. During the hearing, counsel appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that he could instead be granted custody parole.

The court had earlier allowed Rashid to attend Parliament proceedings while in custody. He was permitted to participate in the full Parliament session from January 28 to April 2, and had also been granted similar relief in November 2025. Additionally, he was allowed to cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential election held in September 2025.

Rashid won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by nearly one lakh votes. He was arrested by the NIA in 2016 in connection with a terror funding case.