Court Reserves Order On Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Plea In Terror Funding Case
Rashid, in his application, stated that his father is critically ill and on ventilator support, and sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by terror funding accused and Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail to visit his ailing father. Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma is scheduled to pronounce the verdict on April 24.
Rashid, in his application, stated that his father is critically ill and on ventilator support, and sought temporary release on humanitarian grounds. During the hearing, counsel appearing for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted that he could instead be granted custody parole.
The court had earlier allowed Rashid to attend Parliament proceedings while in custody. He was permitted to participate in the full Parliament session from January 28 to April 2, and had also been granted similar relief in November 2025. Additionally, he was allowed to cast his vote in the Vice-Presidential election held in September 2025.
Rashid won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by nearly one lakh votes. He was arrested by the NIA in 2016 in connection with a terror funding case.
On March 16, 2022, the Patiala House Court ordered to frame charges against several accused, including Hafiz Saeed, Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam, Rashid, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmed Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Naeem Khan and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, among others.
According to the NIA, terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Jaish-e-Mohammed, allegedly supported by Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence, carried out attacks on civilians and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
The agency further alleged that separatist conglomerate All Parties Hurriyat Conference was formed in 1993 to advance separatist activities. It stated that funds were routed through hawala and other channels by Hafiz Saeed in coordination with Hurriyat leaders to fuel unrest in the Valley, including attacks on security forces, arson in schools, and damage to public property.
Based on these inputs, the NIA registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120B, 121, and 121A, along with provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
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