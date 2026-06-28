ETV Bharat / state

Court Remands Pune Man Arrested For Distributing Rat Poison At Muharram Procession To Police Custody

Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Meena told ETV Bharat that the accused, Faiyyaz Nisar Premji, is a 39-year-old highly educated individual holding a BBA degree. Meena said that the Mumbai Police have registered a case against him under Sections 109, 110, and 123 of the BNS for attempted murder against the accused.

Faiyyaz, who hails from Viman Nagar area of Pune was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday on charges of distributing 'Zinc Phosphide' pills as “painkillers” during a Muharram procession in the in the Byculla area of the city the preceding day.

Mumbai: A court in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Saturday remanded Pune resident Faiyyaz Nisar Premji to police custody till Monday following his arrest by the Mumbai Police for allegedly distributing rat poison pills among Shia mourners during a Muharram procession.

According to Meena, police investigation has revealed that Faiyyaz visited Iraq and Iran multiple times between 2019 and 2025.

“Records indicate that he visited Iran three times within a span of just 19 days last year. The police are currently investigating the exact reason for these frequent visits to Iran, whether there is any link to international terrorism, and the details of his stay at a guest house in the Dongri area over the past 15 days," the police officer said.

Rat poison seized from Faiyyaz Nisar Premji (ETV Bharat)

The accused, Faiyyaz, was arrested red-handed, and 14,900 toxic pills were seized from his possession. Consumption of these pills caused 10 to 12 youths to fall ill and they have been admitted to various hospitals in South Mumbai.

Investigation also revealed that Faiyyaz ordered 100 kg of the toxic chemical 'Zinc Phosphide' and 30,000 empty capsules online with the intention of inflicting massive harm on a large number of people. The accused made a shocking confession, revealing that he had prepared these toxic pills by mixing one gram of Zinc Phosphide into each of the 14,900 capsules.

A Shia mourner hospitalised after consuming rat poison during Muharram procession (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Commissioner Jayant Meena stated that the police are thoroughly investigating all angles in the case.