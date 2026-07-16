ETV Bharat / state

HC Rejects Prime Accused's Plea Seeking Protection From Arrest In Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition filed by suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal, who is accused of misappropriating devotees' offerings at Shri Badrinath Temple.

The court held that his plea seeking protection from arrest had become infructuous as he had already been taken into custody. A single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra dismissed the petition after hearing the submissions of the government and the petitioner.

The government informed the court that Nautiyal had already been arrested, making his plea for protection from arrest infructuous. As per the case details, the temple committee received information through social media on July 2, 2026, regarding financial irregularities during the counting of 'Thali Bhent' (offerings made on a platter) at the temple.