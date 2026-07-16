HC Rejects Prime Accused's Plea Seeking Protection From Arrest In Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case
The High Court said that the petition seeking protection from arrest has become infructuous as he is already in custody
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed a petition filed by suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal, who is accused of misappropriating devotees' offerings at Shri Badrinath Temple.
The court held that his plea seeking protection from arrest had become infructuous as he had already been taken into custody. A single-judge bench of Justice Alok Mehra dismissed the petition after hearing the submissions of the government and the petitioner.
The government informed the court that Nautiyal had already been arrested, making his plea for protection from arrest infructuous. As per the case details, the temple committee received information through social media on July 2, 2026, regarding financial irregularities during the counting of 'Thali Bhent' (offerings made on a platter) at the temple.
Acting on the information, a departmental inquiry committee was constituted on the orders of the temple committee chairman. The preliminary inquiry report allegedly found that Nautiyal had misappropriated funds from the Thali Bhent counting area. Following the findings, the temple committee placed Nautiyal under suspension with immediate effect.
Subsequently, Yudhveer Pushpwan, the Incharge Temple Officer of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, lodged a written complaint at the Badrinath police station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused. Earlier, on July 13, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged theft of devotees' offerings arrested Nautiyal from Dehradun.
According to Uttarakhand Police, CCTV footage recorded on July 2 allegedly shows Nautiyal concealing or stealing bundles of Rs 500 and Rs 100 currency notes, gold and silver coins from the counting area.
Also Read