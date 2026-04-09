ETV Bharat / state

Court Refuses Bail To Local Cricket Coach In Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case

Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday denied bail to a local cricket coach, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl trainee on multiple occasions, citing gravity of the offence.

Special judge Surekha Sinha, hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, emphasized that there was a possibility of the accused indulging in a similar crime with minor girls and also absconding if he is released.

As per the prosecution, the girl alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her when she was attending cricket coaching.

The prosecution said the victim suffered severe physical pain due to the repeated acts. Medical evidence and a promptly-filed FIR were cited as corroborative proof of the assault.

Special public prosecutor S S Shamkuwar, opposed the bail arguing that the accused allegedly destroyed CCTV cameras at the scene of the incident to disappear prosecution evidence.

The prosecution pointed to a prior 2023 complaint filed by another 16-year-old victim against her cricket coach, 38, alleging similar acts of inappropriate touching and outraging modesty.