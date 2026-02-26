ETV Bharat / state

Bombay High Court Directs SNDT Women’s University To Amend Transgender Student’s Name And Gender On Mark Sheets

Court orders SNDT to issue revised degree to transgender student with new name as male removing mention of female ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered SNDT Women's University to issue an amended academic record to reflect his changed name and gender after a student, who underwent gender reassignment surgery. Th court observed that the primary objective of a university is to impart education and that rules and conditions are largely procedural.

The university had earlier refused to change the gender entry from “female” to “male” on the petitioner’s B. Com and M. Com mark sheets. Following this, the petitioner approached the court.

The petition was heard on Thursday by a division bench comprising Justice Riyaz Chagla and Justice Advait Sethna of the Bombay High Court.

Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the student had applied to the university in 2024 seeking correction of his name and gender details. He had completed his graduation in 2017 from a college affiliated with SNDT Women’s University. Subsequently, he underwent gender reassignment surgery in the United States and legally transitioned to male.

Following the transition, he updated all official documents including his school records, Aadhaar card, passport, and medical documents to reflect his new name and gender. The change was also officially notified in the government gazette.