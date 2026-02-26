Bombay High Court Directs SNDT Women’s University To Amend Transgender Student’s Name And Gender On Mark Sheets
The university had earlier refused to change the gender entry from “female” to “male” on the petitioner’s B. Com and M. Com mark sheets.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered SNDT Women's University to issue an amended academic record to reflect his changed name and gender after a student, who underwent gender reassignment surgery. Th court observed that the primary objective of a university is to impart education and that rules and conditions are largely procedural.
The university had earlier refused to change the gender entry from “female” to “male” on the petitioner’s B. Com and M. Com mark sheets. Following this, the petitioner approached the court.
The petition was heard on Thursday by a division bench comprising Justice Riyaz Chagla and Justice Advait Sethna of the Bombay High Court.
Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the student had applied to the university in 2024 seeking correction of his name and gender details. He had completed his graduation in 2017 from a college affiliated with SNDT Women’s University. Subsequently, he underwent gender reassignment surgery in the United States and legally transitioned to male.
Following the transition, he updated all official documents including his school records, Aadhaar card, passport, and medical documents to reflect his new name and gender. The change was also officially notified in the government gazette.
Taking these facts into account, the High Court told the university that even if it is a women’s university, its fundamental purpose is education. The bench observed that eligibility rules and conditions primarily apply at the time of admission, and in this case, there is no question of admission.
“If all official government records have been duly amended, denying a similar correction on an academic mark sheet would not be justified,” the court noted. It directed the university to accept the student’s application, make the necessary corrections, and issue revised mark sheets.
The petitioner was registered as female at birth. After completing M.Com degree, he legally transitioned to male after gender reassignment. He then applied to SNDT Women’s University to update his marksheets to reflect his updated name and gender.
However, the university rejected the request on the grounds that such change would affect the very identity of the institution as a women’s university. The student challenged the decision and filed a petition through his lawyer. He argued that the refusal to amend his name and gender violates his fundamental constitutional rights.
