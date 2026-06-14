ETV Bharat / state

Court Orders FIR Against 100 Individuals Over Raid By MP Police In Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Jhalawar: A court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar has directed the police to register an FIR against around 100 people including the then Agar-Kotwali police station in-charge Shashi Upadhyay over an operation carried out by Madhya Pradesh Police in Dag area of the district.

ASP Bhagchand Meena said the Chaumahala court has directed Dag police station to register a case and investigate the NDPS case filed in Madhya Pradesh against 100 individuals, including Upadhyay.

Recently, Agar police in Madhya Pradesh had raided Ghatakhedi village under Dag police station in ​​Jhalawar in connection with a drug trafficking case and arrested two individuals, identified as Gulistan Shahid and Munnawar. Police recovered a large quantity of narcotics and drug manufacturing materials. Later, Hamid Khan, a relative of the accused, filed a complaint in court, terming the Madhya Pradesh Police's operation 'fabricated and false'.

Khan alleged Madhya Pradesh Police personnel entered the village without informing their local counterparts. He stated that the police team vandalized the accused's house, and mistreated the family members and subsequently lodged a false NDPS case. Following the court's direction, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar assigned the investigation to Meena.