Court Orders FIR Against 100 Individuals Over Raid By MP Police In Rajasthan's Jhalawar
The court stated procedures were not followed by the Madhya Pradesh Police while carrying out a raid outside its jurisdiction.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Jhalawar: A court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar has directed the police to register an FIR against around 100 people including the then Agar-Kotwali police station in-charge Shashi Upadhyay over an operation carried out by Madhya Pradesh Police in Dag area of the district.
ASP Bhagchand Meena said the Chaumahala court has directed Dag police station to register a case and investigate the NDPS case filed in Madhya Pradesh against 100 individuals, including Upadhyay.
Recently, Agar police in Madhya Pradesh had raided Ghatakhedi village under Dag police station in Jhalawar in connection with a drug trafficking case and arrested two individuals, identified as Gulistan Shahid and Munnawar. Police recovered a large quantity of narcotics and drug manufacturing materials. Later, Hamid Khan, a relative of the accused, filed a complaint in court, terming the Madhya Pradesh Police's operation 'fabricated and false'.
Khan alleged Madhya Pradesh Police personnel entered the village without informing their local counterparts. He stated that the police team vandalized the accused's house, and mistreated the family members and subsequently lodged a false NDPS case. Following the court's direction, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar assigned the investigation to Meena.
The court noted that many of the items claimed to have been seized by the Madhya Pradesh Police in the smuggling case were not recorded in the seizure documents.
The claim that the police action was videotaped could also not be substantiated due to the lack of clear records. The court also questioned the veracity of the CCTV footage and technical evidence. T
The court order noted that in sensitive cases like the NDPS Act, the failure to inform local police, failure to adhere to the statutory procedure of presenting independent witnesses, and the lack of videography of the entire proceedings raise questions about the credibility of the proceedings.
Also Read
Human Trafficking, Prostitution Gang Busted In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, Five Arrested