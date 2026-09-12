Court Orders FIR Against Five Policemen In Dehradun Over Couple's Assault And Torture Allegations
The police rejected the couple's allegations, citing CCTV footage and accusing them of assaulting a woman sub-inspector and obstructing official work.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Dehradun: A court in Dehradun has ordered the registration of a case against five policemen, including former Prem Nagar police station in-charge Naresh Rathore, over allegations of assaulting a couple.
The Second Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dehradun, passed the order while hearing an application filed under Section 175(3) of the BNSS by Praveen Semwal and his wife, Pratiksha Semwal. The court also directed an officer of CO rank to investigate the matter.
According to the victims' counsel, Sanjeev Kumar, on April 9, 2026, police officers arrived at Praveen and Pratiksha's residence in a private vehicle. They allegedly took them to Prem Nagar police station against their will. They allegedly threatened the couple with an encounter on the way.
Praveen was allegedly assaulted at the police station. When Pratiksha intervened, she was also allegedly beaten.
The victims' side alleged that Pratiksha was pregnant at the time and suffered bleeding following the assault. The victims submitted medical documents in court to support the claim.
The victims also alleged that they were pressured at the police station into signing a written settlement agreeing to pay Rs 20 lakh to Yashpal Tanwar.
Alleged Detention At Police Station
According to the counsel, the police kept Praveen and Pratiksha at the station from April 9 to April 10. The couple allegedly told the police that their four-year-old child was alone at home. They also requested that Pratiksha be allowed to return home to feed the child, but the police allegedly refused.
The victims further alleged that the police subsequently registered a case against them, accusing them of assaulting police officers, tearing a uniform and obstructing government work, and arrested them. The victims' side described the case as false.
According to their counsel, both were granted bail the same day after they presented documents and arguments during the bail hearing.
In its report submitted before the court, the police described the couple's allegations as false and baseless.
According to the police, Pratiksha Semwal and Akash Bangwal had arrived at the police station, where they allegedly misbehaved with and assaulted a woman sub-inspector. They were also accused of tearing the woman sub-inspector's uniform and obstructing government work.
The police cited CCTV footage from the station, saying it showed Pratiksha and Akash creating a commotion.
Court Says Independent Probe Necessary
The court examined the police report and documents submitted by both sides. It said an independent and effective investigation was necessary to establish the truth behind the allegations.
Since the accused police officer was an inspector, the court directed that an officer senior to that rank conduct the investigation.
The court ordered registration of a case against five police officers, including Naresh Rathore, the then in-charge of Prem Nagar police station and currently the in-charge of Patel Nagar police station, as well as Yashpal Tanwar.
"Today, after the court's order, directions have been issued to register the case. Once the order is received in a day or two, an officer of CO rank will conduct the investigation. Further departmental legal action will also be taken after the investigation," Pramod Kumar, SP City, Dehradun, said.
Following the court's order, Praveen Semwal said he had full faith in the judicial system. He alleged that despite repeatedly approaching senior police officers with complaints, no action was taken.
He has now demanded that the CBCID investigate the matter.
Advocate Sanjeev Kumar said the court took the medical report, documents, and electronic evidence seriously. He said efforts would be made to have the CBCID conduct the investigation instead of the civil police to ensure an impartial probe.
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