ETV Bharat / state

Court Orders FIR Against Five Policemen In Dehradun Over Couple's Assault And Torture Allegations

Dehradun: A court in Dehradun has ordered the registration of a case against five policemen, including former Prem Nagar police station in-charge Naresh Rathore, over allegations of assaulting a couple.

The Second Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dehradun, passed the order while hearing an application filed under Section 175(3) of the BNSS by Praveen Semwal and his wife, Pratiksha Semwal. The court also directed an officer of CO rank to investigate the matter.

According to the victims' counsel, Sanjeev Kumar, on April 9, 2026, police officers arrived at Praveen and Pratiksha's residence in a private vehicle. They allegedly took them to Prem Nagar police station against their will. They allegedly threatened the couple with an encounter on the way.

Praveen was allegedly assaulted at the police station. When Pratiksha intervened, she was also allegedly beaten.

The victims' side alleged that Pratiksha was pregnant at the time and suffered bleeding following the assault. The victims submitted medical documents in court to support the claim.

The victims also alleged that they were pressured at the police station into signing a written settlement agreeing to pay Rs 20 lakh to Yashpal Tanwar.

Alleged Detention At Police Station

According to the counsel, the police kept Praveen and Pratiksha at the station from April 9 to April 10. The couple allegedly told the police that their four-year-old child was alone at home. They also requested that Pratiksha be allowed to return home to feed the child, but the police allegedly refused.

The victims further alleged that the police subsequently registered a case against them, accusing them of assaulting police officers, tearing a uniform and obstructing government work, and arrested them. The victims' side described the case as false.

According to their counsel, both were granted bail the same day after they presented documents and arguments during the bail hearing.

In its report submitted before the court, the police described the couple's allegations as false and baseless.