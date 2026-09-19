ETV Bharat / state

Court Issues Notice To Filmmaker, Others In Actress Manju Warrier Defamation Case

Kochi: A Munsiff court in Kochi on Saturday issued notice to filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and two others in an injunction suit alleging defamation of actor Manju Warrier.

Third Additional Munsiff Court Judge Reeja R Nair issued notices to Sasidharan, Shajan Skaria, who runs a Malayalam online news portal, and to Meta Platforms Inc. The petition was filed under Section 26 of the Code of Civil Procedure. The court directed that the summons be returned on November 5, when the petition will be heard.

Warrier's counsel Santhi M said the court has also issued a temporary injunction restraining Sasidharan from allegedly defaming the female actor.

"A person named Sanal Kumar Sasidharan continuously defames Manju Warrier, gives false news against her, and creates around 10,000 pieces of content daily on media and social media to defame her," she told reporters.