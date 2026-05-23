ETV Bharat / state

Court in UP's Ballia To Hear On June 2 Bail Plea Of Man Arrested With Firearms In Chandranath Rath Murder Case

Ballia: A court here will hear on June 2 the bail plea of a man arrested with firearms by the Special Task Force (STF) in connection with the murder case of Chandranath Rath, an associate of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, prosecution officials said Saturday.

District Government Counsel Sanjeev Singh said 35-year-old Naveen Kumar Singh had moved the bail application before the court of District Judge Anil Kumar Jha after his plea was rejected by a lower court. The matter has been listed for hearing on June 2.

Naveen Singh was arrested by the STF last Wednesday following inputs from the CBI probing the May 6 murder of Rath in West Bengal.

According to police, an FIR was registered at the Phephna police station under sections 3, 7, 25 and 27 of the Arms Act on the complaint of STF inspector Anil Kumar Singh of Varanasi unit.

Police said the CBI had informed the STF that Naveen Singh, a resident of Thamhanpura village in the Phephna police station area, was allegedly in possession of firearms linked to the case. Acting on the input, an STF team reached Ballia on May 19 and later apprehended Naveen near Vishunipur.

During questioning, Naveen Singh told investigators that Gyannendra Pratap Singh alias Mannu had met him on May 7 along with Raj Kumar Singh and Golu Singh, who had arrived in a Swift Dzire car. He claimed Mannu later handed him a bag containing firearms at Sheetal Davni village in the Bansdih Road police station area.