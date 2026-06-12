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Court Sends Church Priest To Seven Years In Jail For Sexual Harassment Of Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu

A complaint was filed by a seven-year-old girl's mother against Selvaraj, who served as a priest at a church in Vadakkankulam

Tamil Nadu
The trial was conducted at the district POCSO special court in Tirunvelveli. (Representative Image (IANS))
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Tirunelveli: A special court hearing Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on June 11 sentenced a priest to seven years in prison for sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl.

On Thursday, Judge Suresh Kumar sentenced Selvaraj to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The Judge also ordered the payment of Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Selvaraj (59), an original resident of Valliyoor area in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, served as a priest at a Christian church in Vadakkankulam.

Tamil Nadu
Selvaraj (ETV Bharat)

According to the case details, in February 2020, the victim girl visited the church with her parents for prayers, during which the priest subjected her to sexual harassment.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the Valliyoor All-Women Police Station registered a case against Selvaraj under the POCSO Act.

Shanthi, the inspector of police at the time, investigated the case and arrested the accused priest.

The trial was conducted at the district POCSO special court in Tirunvelveli.

On the conclusion of the trial, the charges against Selvaraj were proven beyond reasonable doubt.

According to Tirunelveli district police, 12 offenders involved in POCSO cases have been convicted so far this year. Notably, these convictions include one death sentence and two sentences of life imprisonment.

Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, V Prassannakumar said that strict and sustained legal action will be taken against those who commit crimes against women and children.

Also Read

  1. Double Death Penalty For Vilathikulam Schoolgirl Rape-Murder Accused: Tamil Nadu POCSO Court Calls Crime 'Rarest Of Rare'
  2. Tamil Nadu POCSO Court Awards Death Penalty To 45-Year-Old Man For Assaulting 5 Minor Girls

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU POCSO CASE
PRIEST SENT TO SEVEN YEARS IN JAIL
SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE
TIRUNELVELI POCSO CASE
POCSO CASE

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