ETV Bharat / state

Court Sends Church Priest To Seven Years In Jail For Sexual Harassment Of Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu

The trial was conducted at the district POCSO special court in Tirunvelveli. ( Representative Image (IANS) )

Tirunelveli: A special court hearing Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu on June 11 sentenced a priest to seven years in prison for sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl.

On Thursday, Judge Suresh Kumar sentenced Selvaraj to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The Judge also ordered the payment of Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Selvaraj (59), an original resident of Valliyoor area in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu, served as a priest at a Christian church in Vadakkankulam.

Selvaraj (ETV Bharat)

According to the case details, in February 2020, the victim girl visited the church with her parents for prayers, during which the priest subjected her to sexual harassment.