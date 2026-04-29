Court In Punjab's Mansa Pulls Up CM Bhagwant Mann Over Non-Appearance In Defamation Case
The court has asked Mann to appear before it on May 1 failing which his bail will be cancelled.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Mansa: A court in Punjab's Mansa on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the repeated non-appearance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in an ongoing defamation case against him.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rajinder Singh Nagpal said Mann does not appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for May 1, his bail will be cancelled and strict legal measures will be taken against him. The issue pertains to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Mansa, Nazar Singh Manshahia left the party and joined Congress on April 25.
Two days after Manshahia joined the Congress, Mann, who was then the MP from Sangrur held a press conference and alleged that Manshahia had joined the Congress on the lure of Rs 10 crore and the promise of the chairmanship of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.
Manshahia described the allegations as completely baseless and politically motivated. He asked ann to prove his allegations or apologize. After receiving no response, Manshahiya filed a criminal defamation case against Mann and some media institutions in the Mansa court on July 30, 2019.
The court had issued its first summons to Mann in December, 2020. However, Mann appeared in the Mansa court as the Chief Minister on October 20, 2022 and was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. On March 26, 2025, the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the proceedings against the journalists and editors named in the case, saying they had only reported the statement of a public figure and had no intention of defaming Manshahiya.
During the hearing on the day, the court noted that Mann had not appeared before it even once since October 20, 2022. The Chief Minister had applied for exemption from personal appearance citing urgent meetings in Chandigarh. The court strongly objected to this, saying that such 'unclear grounds' showed the Chief Minister’s obstinate attitude and conduct towards court proceedings.
The judge said that the case was not progressing due to the accused’s continuous absence. The court has fixed the next hearing of the matter to May 1 and has issued strict orders to Mann to appear in person in front it.
Interestingly, a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has been called on May 1. It remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister will appear in court or seek exemption from personal appearance once again citing his engagement in the Vidhan Sabha session.
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