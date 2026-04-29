ETV Bharat / state

Court In Punjab's Mansa Pulls Up CM Bhagwant Mann Over Non-Appearance In Defamation Case

Mansa: A court in Punjab's Mansa on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the repeated non-appearance of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in an ongoing defamation case against him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rajinder Singh Nagpal said Mann does not appear in person at the next hearing scheduled for May 1, his bail will be cancelled and strict legal measures will be taken against him. The issue pertains to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Mansa, Nazar Singh Manshahia left the party and joined Congress on April 25.

Two days after Manshahia joined the Congress, Mann, who was then the MP from Sangrur held a press conference and alleged that Manshahia had joined the Congress on the lure of Rs 10 crore and the promise of the chairmanship of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Manshahia described the allegations as completely baseless and politically motivated. He asked ann to prove his allegations or apologize. After receiving no response, Manshahiya filed a criminal defamation case against Mann and some media institutions in the Mansa court on July 30, 2019.