Court In J-K's Baramulla Declares Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Proclaimed Offender

Srinagar: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salah-ud-Din as a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case, police have said.
The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Sopore, has declared Shah a proclaimed offender under section 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).
"The war against terror continues: J&K Police secures proclamation orders against the proscribed self-styled Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Md Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who has been provided sanctuary by #Pakistan, in FIR 67/2012 of PS Dangiwacha!" the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on X.
In July this year, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here declared Shah a proclaimed offender under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The court in Srinagar had issued a proclamation requiring the appearance of Shah, resident of Soibugh, Badgam, in connection with serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.
Salahuddin rose to prominence in the late 1980s after contesting the 1987 Jammu and Kashmir elections on a Muslim United Front (MUF) ticket, which were widely alleged to have been rigged. Following his subsequent arrest and release, he crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and later became the self-styled supreme commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the largest militant outfits active in the Kashmir Valley.
Designated a global terrorist by the United States in 2017, Salahuddin has been accused of masterminding several terror strikes across Jammu and Kashmir and financing insurgent operations through the Jammu and Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen and the United Jihad Council—a conglomerate of Pakistan-based militant groups he heads. (With PTI Inputs)
