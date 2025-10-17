ETV Bharat / state

Court In J-K's Baramulla Declares Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Proclaimed Offender

Srinagar: A local court in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has declared Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) chief Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salah-ud-Din as a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case, police have said.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, Sopore, has declared Shah a proclaimed offender under section 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation).

"The war against terror continues: J&K Police secures proclamation orders against the proscribed self-styled Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Md Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who has been provided sanctuary by #Pakistan, in FIR 67/2012 of PS Dangiwacha!" the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on X.