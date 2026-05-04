ETV Bharat / state

Court In Gujarat's Jamnagar Sentences 12 In 1993 Gosabara Arms Landing Case

Jamnagar: A special TADA court in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Monday convicted 12 people for their involvement in the 1993 arms landing off the state's coast linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to help him avenge the Babri Masjid demolition.

Special Judge RP Mogera sentenced 10 of the accused to five years rigorous imprisonment and two to seven years imprisonment. Back in 1993, Dawood had hatched a major terrorist plot against India to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. As part of the conspiracy, a large quantity of weapons was brought from Pakistan via the Mediterranean Sea on a boat named 'Bismillah'.

The weapons, including a large quantity of RDX, over 150 sophisticated weapons, hand grenades, and rifles, were unloaded at the Gosabara port in Porbandar. The weapons were then transported via trucks to Surat, Valsad, and Uttar Pradesh, where they were used in the Mumbai bombings.

After a lengthy legal battle, the court convicted 12 of the 29 accused. While 10 of the accused were sentenced to five years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000, two were sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 8,000 each.

The convicts include Usman alias Usman Koreja, Salim Kuta, Panjuminya Syed Bukhari, and Arif Lambu. On the other hand, six accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

A total of 15 accused, including the main masterminds of the case – Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon, Chhota Shakeel, and Anees Ibrahim – have been declared absconding by the court. The investigation, which began in 1993, officially continued until 2018. A total of 46 accused were named in the case, 11 of whom died during the trial.

Special Public Prosecutor Tushar Gokani and his team presented the prosecution's case remarkably well, recording the statements of 63 witnesses in a short period of just four years.