Family Court In Ahmedabad Upholds Woman's Right For 'Khula,' Dissolves Marriage
The court said that it is mandatory to approach a judicial court to get a divorce.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A family court in Ahmedabad has dissolved the marriage of an assistant professor, affirming that a Muslim woman has the inalienable right to pronounce ‘Khula’ without her husband's consent.
The court ruled in favour of the applicant, who sought a divorce under the Muslim Dissolution of Marriage Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act.
However, the court said that it is mandatory to approach a judicial court to get a divorce while bodies such as the Shariat Council do not possess such an authority.
'Khula' is a recognised avenue under Islamic law wherein the wife herself seeks to dissolve the marriage. While a divorce granted by the husband is termed 'talaq,' a separation initiated by the wife is referred to as 'Khula.'
In its verdict, the court has explicitly upheld the right for 'Khula.' The petitioner, an assistant professor, married a resident of Ahmedabad as per Muslim rites in 2019. The couple had a son in 2022.
However, during the course of the marriage, the wife levelled serious allegations against her husband, including questioning his character, subjecting her to harassment during her pregnancy, constantly monitoring her via Google Live Location, and physically assaulting her.
The woman further alleged that, at the time of their marriage, her husband had concealed information regarding his criminal past. Due to the strained circumstances, she left her husband's home in November 2023 and subsequently, in March 2024, sent a 'Khulanam' (deed of Khula), returning the dowry amount of Rs 11,000.
However, the husband refused to acknowledge the 'Khulanam' and dismissed all of his wife's allegations. Advocate Indravadan Pandya, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued that the wife possesses this right under the Dissolution of Muslim Marriages Act, 1939, and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.
Documents—including an affidavit, marriage certificate, the child's birth certificate, and a 'Khulanama' were submitted before the court. After examining all the evidence, the court found the wife's testimony to be credible, while deeming the husband's defense to be a mere denial. Consequently, the court declared the marriage dissolved.
Further, the custody of the couple's minor son was granted to the mother, and an order was issued for the return of the wife's jewellery and dowry.
Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the Kerala High Court had delivered similar verdicts on this issue. This judgment could serve as a significant precedent for Muslim women, legally reinforcing their rights and providing them with a legitimate avenue to exit difficult marriages.
Also Read:
'Khula' Divorce Does Not Require Husband's Consent, Rules Telangana High Court
Shariat Council is not a Court to issue divorce certificates: Madras High Court