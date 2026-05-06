ETV Bharat / state

Family Court In Ahmedabad Upholds Woman's Right For 'Khula,' Dissolves Marriage

The court has upheld the Muslim women's right to divorce through 'Khula.' ( ETV Bharat (Represenational Image) )

Ahmedabad: A family court in Ahmedabad has dissolved the marriage of an assistant professor, affirming that a Muslim woman has the inalienable right to pronounce ‘Khula’ without her husband's consent.

The court ruled in favour of the applicant, who sought a divorce under the Muslim Dissolution of Marriage Act and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act.

However, the court said that it is mandatory to approach a judicial court to get a divorce while bodies such as the Shariat Council do not possess such an authority.

'Khula' is a recognised avenue under Islamic law wherein the wife herself seeks to dissolve the marriage. While a divorce granted by the husband is termed 'talaq,' a separation initiated by the wife is referred to as 'Khula.'

In its verdict, the court has explicitly upheld the right for 'Khula.' The petitioner, an assistant professor, married a resident of Ahmedabad as per Muslim rites in 2019. The couple had a son in 2022.

However, during the course of the marriage, the wife levelled serious allegations against her husband, including questioning his character, subjecting her to harassment during her pregnancy, constantly monitoring her via Google Live Location, and physically assaulting her.