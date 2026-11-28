ETV Bharat / state

Court Grants Saurabh Bharadwaj Time To File Reply To Parvesh Verma's Petition In Criminal Defamation Case

New Delhi: The Sessions Court at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue, while hearing a petition filed by Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma challenging a Magistrate Court’s order to dismiss a criminal defamation case, has granted former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) time to file his response. The next hearing in the matter will take place on December 16 before the court of Special Judge Ruby Neeraj Kumar.

The Magistrate Court had dismissed Verma’s complaint on October 10; the order for dismissal was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal. The Rouse Avenue Court had issued a notice to the senior AAP leader on November 6.

Parvesh Verma has alleged that Saurabh Bharadwaj levelled false accusations against him, with the intent to tarnish his reputation and that of his family. He stated that Bharadwaj falsely claimed that Verma, in his capacity as a minister, misused his official position to appoint an alleged associate as a trustee of a private school trust valued at approximately Rs 500 crore.

In his criminal defamation petition, Verma asserts that Bharadwaj posted tweets on May 15 and 16 with the specific intent to defame him. The petition further alleges that Bharadwaj falsely claimed that Verma had acted in favour of school staff members who are accused in a POCSO case.

Parvesh Verma has claimed that these posts by Saurabh Bharadwaj were made with the deliberate intention of damaging his reputation in the eyes of society. It is worth noting that in connection with the same matter, Parvesh Verma has also filed a civil defamation suit against Bharadwaj in the Delhi High Court, in which he has sought damages amounting to Rs 5 crore.