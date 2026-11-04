ETV Bharat / state

Rs 6000 Crore Fraud: Court Grants 8-Day Remand Of Mahadev Betting App Promoter To CBI

Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday received the eight-day remand of promoter of online betting platform "Mahadev Betting App" Saurabh Chandrakar, who was involved in a financial fraud of over ₹6,000 crore.

On Tuesday, a CBI team brought Chandrakar to Raipur from Delhi, and today he was produced before a special CBI court.

Following a hearing that lasted several hours, the court granted an eight-day remand to the investigative agency.

Chandrakar will now be interrogated at CBI headquarters. Earlier today, he was produced before the court amid heavy security deployment at the court premises.

Efforts to secure his arrest had been ongoing for a long time. Chandrakar was brought to India from the Gulf nation of Oman on Sunday following his extradition.

CBI said he had been absconding since the investigation into the Mahadev Betting App network began and, from 2023, he was residing in Dubai to evade the investigation.

Earlier, an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. He had allegedly used a forged identity document to travel from the UAE to Oman, where he was subsequently apprehended.