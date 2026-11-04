Rs 6000 Crore Fraud: Court Grants 8-Day Remand Of Mahadev Betting App Promoter To CBI
Promoter of online betting platform Saurabh Chandrakar arrested in Oman was produced before Raipur court which granted eight day remand, reports Ritesh Kumar Tamboli.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Raipur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday received the eight-day remand of promoter of online betting platform "Mahadev Betting App" Saurabh Chandrakar, who was involved in a financial fraud of over ₹6,000 crore.
On Tuesday, a CBI team brought Chandrakar to Raipur from Delhi, and today he was produced before a special CBI court.
Following a hearing that lasted several hours, the court granted an eight-day remand to the investigative agency.
Chandrakar will now be interrogated at CBI headquarters. Earlier today, he was produced before the court amid heavy security deployment at the court premises.
Efforts to secure his arrest had been ongoing for a long time. Chandrakar was brought to India from the Gulf nation of Oman on Sunday following his extradition.
CBI said he had been absconding since the investigation into the Mahadev Betting App network began and, from 2023, he was residing in Dubai to evade the investigation.
Earlier, an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him. He had allegedly used a forged identity document to travel from the UAE to Oman, where he was subsequently apprehended.
Acting on the Red Corner Notice, the Royal Oman Police arrested Chandrakar. Subsequently, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted a formal extradition request to Oman, along with evidence related to his alleged illicit activities.
The extradition was cleared after discussions between Indian government agencies, Interpol, and Omani authorities.
A CBI team traveled to Muscat, the capital of Oman, and after the completion of the necessary legal procedures, brought Chandrakar to India.On Tuesday, he was shifted to Raipur after being brought to Delhi.
According to the CBI, Chandrakar was taken into custody by the Royal Oman Police based on a Red Corner Notice issued against him. "Subsequently, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted formal extradition requests to the Omani government. Indian agencies also shared evidence gathered against the accused with the authorities there. The extradition process was completed following coordination between various Indian government agencies, Interpol’s National Central Bureau, and the relevant Omani authorities. Thereafter, a special CBI team traveled to Oman and brought Chandrakar back to India," said the CBI.
The CBI had taken over the probe into cases linked to the "Mahadev Online Betting App" at the request of the Chhattisgarh government. The investigation revealed that this network was "part of a large-scale, illegal online betting syndicate operating from outside India."
"Through this network, bets were placed on cricket, football, card games, and other events. A widespread network of franchise panels and branches was established across the country, through which betting funds were collected," officials said.
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