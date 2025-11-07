ETV Bharat / state

Court Grants Bail To Seven In Rs 500-Cr Andaman Cooperative Bank Scam

Port Blair: The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court here has granted bail to seven persons arrested in connection with the alleged loan irregularities at the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL), officials said on Friday.

Those granted bail are M. Sajid, owner of M/s Andaman Escapades; Tarun Mondal, director of Blair Enterprises Pvt Ltd; Bablu Halder, director of Andaman Mormon Infrastructure Pvt Ltd; Ajay Minz, director of Andaman Treepie Adventure Pvt Ltd; K. Subramanian, former ANSCBL director; former chairman of the bank and sitting MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma; former managing director K. Murugan; bank employee Kalaivanan; and businessman Sanjay Lal.

A senior police officer said, "Kuldeep Rai Sharma, Kalaivanan and Murugan will continue to remain in judicial custody as they are yet to obtain bail in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. Apart from them, Sanjay Lal is also presently in judicial custody following his arrest by the ED."

The arrests stemmed from an FIR lodged on May 15 by the Crime and Economic Offences Cell of the Andaman and Nicobar Police, based on a complaint from the deputy registrar of cooperative societies alleging large-scale loan irregularities.

On July 18, the Crime and Economic Offences Cell (Andaman Police) arrested Sharma (former chairman of the ANSCBL) in connection with the loan irregularities case.