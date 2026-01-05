ETV Bharat / state

'Court Employees Were Mistakenly Assigned Election Duty': BMC Commissioner Tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that court employees were mistakenly assigned election duty.

Gagrani, a senior IAS officer, was issued a summons by the Bombay High Court to remain present this morning for the hearing of the suo motu petition by a bench of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhand.

The hearing was regarding the letter issued by Gagrani on December 22, 2025, to all lower court officials in Mumbai. Gagrani, who is also the District Election Officer, had directed the lower court officials to report for election duty.

On Monday, Gagrani was seen waiting in court for over an hour. Gagrani personally attended the hearing in the High Court from 11 AM. The BMC commissioner then sent an affidavit to the High Court through a lawyer in accordance with the directives.

He acknowledged his error, saying he "was not aware of the prior directives and that the orders were issued as a result of an oversight." The HC postponed the case's hearing for three weeks and did not offer the commissioner any remedy despite acknowledging the error.