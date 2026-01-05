'Court Employees Were Mistakenly Assigned Election Duty': BMC Commissioner Tells Bombay HC
However, the High Court refused to accept this explanation and adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks.
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that court employees were mistakenly assigned election duty.
Gagrani, a senior IAS officer, was issued a summons by the Bombay High Court to remain present this morning for the hearing of the suo motu petition by a bench of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhand.
The hearing was regarding the letter issued by Gagrani on December 22, 2025, to all lower court officials in Mumbai. Gagrani, who is also the District Election Officer, had directed the lower court officials to report for election duty.
On Monday, Gagrani was seen waiting in court for over an hour. Gagrani personally attended the hearing in the High Court from 11 AM. The BMC commissioner then sent an affidavit to the High Court through a lawyer in accordance with the directives.
He acknowledged his error, saying he "was not aware of the prior directives and that the orders were issued as a result of an oversight." The HC postponed the case's hearing for three weeks and did not offer the commissioner any remedy despite acknowledging the error.
On December 22, 2025, all subordinate court officials in Mumbai received a letter from Gagrani, directing them to report for election duty. The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, however, objected to that letter and asked the Mumbai City District Administrator and the Municipal Commissioner to exempt the court employees from election duty since the High Court had already made an administrative ruling about the lower court employees.
However, on December 29, 2025, the Chief Magistrate received a letter from the Municipal Commissioner, stating his request to exempt the lower court staff had been denied.
Taking the serious cognizance of this, the HC filed a suo motu petition on January 4, 2026. Chief Justice Chandrashekhar formed a special bench at 8 PM by calling Justice Ankhand to his official residence at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai. The municipal commissioner's jurisdiction was immediately questioned by the bench during the hearing, and they demanded a reply from Gagrani. The lawyers for the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) then asked the court to grant them permission to retract the commissioner's letter.
The bench asked Gagrani to provide a personal affidavit outlining the power he used to force judicial workers to report for election duty after the HC denied this request. The Justices then asked Gagrani to remain present in court for the hearing they kept on January 5, 2026.
Referring to a ruling made in September 2008, the bench told Gagrani to hold off on taking any action regarding the letter he sent out on December 22, 2025, calling court staff to election duty is still in force. The municipal commissioner was put under close scrutiny by the bench, which asked him explicitly what power he used to issue this notification. The Deputy Secretary of State Election Commission, Maharashtra, attended the video conference hearing that night, informed the bench that the Election Commission of India (ECI) never summons judicial staff for election duties.
