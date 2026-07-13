ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Court Staff Among Five Booked For Alleged Fake Decrees, Judicial Record Tampering

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked five persons, including three judicial employees, over the alleged fabrication of court decrees and certified judicial documents to facilitate the illegal transfer of Custodian property.

The FIR has been filed on a written complaint by Sub‑Judge (judicial magistrate), Baramulla, Majid Farooq Mir. The offences added in the FIR included criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and abuse of official position in the preparation and issuance of forged certified copies of a judgement and decree in a civil case that allegedly never existed.

According to the Sub-Judge’s complaint, the matter surfaced after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Baramulla, sought certified copies of the final order, decree, compromise and connected records in a civil suit titled “Rabia Rashid vs Abida Malik”, purportedly decided by the court on January 22, 2021.

When the request was forwarded to the District Record Room, officials “failed to trace” any judicial record relating to the said case despite extensive searches.

However, during verification, an ACB official produced photocopies of purported certified copies of the judgement and decree allegedly issued from the District Record Room on June 28, 2025, bearing the signatures of the Sub-Judge, per the complaint.