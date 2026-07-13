Kashmir Court Staff Among Five Booked For Alleged Fake Decrees, Judicial Record Tampering
Five people, including three judicial employees in J&K, were booked for fabricating fake court decrees and tampering with judicial records to illegally transfer Custodian property.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 13, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked five persons, including three judicial employees, over the alleged fabrication of court decrees and certified judicial documents to facilitate the illegal transfer of Custodian property.
The FIR has been filed on a written complaint by Sub‑Judge (judicial magistrate), Baramulla, Majid Farooq Mir. The offences added in the FIR included criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and abuse of official position in the preparation and issuance of forged certified copies of a judgement and decree in a civil case that allegedly never existed.
According to the Sub-Judge’s complaint, the matter surfaced after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Baramulla, sought certified copies of the final order, decree, compromise and connected records in a civil suit titled “Rabia Rashid vs Abida Malik”, purportedly decided by the court on January 22, 2021.
When the request was forwarded to the District Record Room, officials “failed to trace” any judicial record relating to the said case despite extensive searches.
However, during verification, an ACB official produced photocopies of purported certified copies of the judgement and decree allegedly issued from the District Record Room on June 28, 2025, bearing the signatures of the Sub-Judge, per the complaint.
The absence of the original judicial file and any corresponding court record raised serious doubts about the authenticity of the documents.
Subsequently, the Sub-Judge informed the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla, who ordered a detailed fact-finding inquiry through the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla.
An initial inquiry has concluded that fake certified copies of the judgment and decree had been fabricated and placed before the Sub-Judge for signatures by misleading him.
“The circumstances emerging from the said report and the findings of the enquiry officer prima facie indicate that the staff members named in the report, in connivance with the beneficiary Rabia and other interested persons, have fabricated certified copies of judgement and decree and dishonestly procured the signature of the Sub‑Judge, Baramulla, thereby cheating him and playing fraud so as to lend authenticity to forged judicial documents,” the Principal District & Sessions Judge observed.
The Judge further directed the Sub‑Judge to inform the ACB that the judgement and decree, certified copies of which were sought, though bearing his signatures, are fake and fabricated, as no such civil case has ever been filed in the Court of Sub‑Judge, Baramulla.
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