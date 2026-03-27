ETV Bharat / state

Court Dismisses Ramadoss's Petition Seeking To Freeze 'Mango' Symbol

Chennai: The Chennai Civil Court has delivered a verdict, dismissing the petition filed by PMK founder S Ramadoss, in which he sought to freeze the 'Mango' symbol, the official emblem of the PMK party.

A legal battle is currently underway between PMK founder Ramadoss and Anbumani regarding the claim of ownership over the PMK party and its symbol. In this context, the Election Commission had previously stated that, based on documentary evidence that both the party and the 'Mango' symbol rightfully belong to the faction led by Anbumani.

Following this, the case filed by founder Ramadoss seeking to freeze the 'Mango' symbol came up for hearing once again on Thursday, March 26, at the Chennai Civil Court. At that juncture, the counsel appearing on behalf of PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan argued, "If Ramadoss had indeed been elected as the party president, he could have filed a petition seeking the allocation of the party symbol exclusively to himself. Instead, due to internal strife within the party, which prevented him from directly claiming the 'Mango' symbol, he has filed a petition seeking to freeze the symbol altogether. Founder Ramadoss has instituted this case by concealing several material facts."

This petition has been filed precisely at a time when the PMK symbol for the Assembly elections has already been allotted to us. Significantly, as Ramadoss does not possess a designated party office, he dispatched his correspondence to the Election Commission from his private residence at 'Thailapuram Gardens.'

The Election Commission has not formally recognised Ramadoss as the elected president of the party. Despite this lack of official recognition, he has unilaterally declared himself the president and proceeded to file this petition in court. Furthermore, in Puducherry, nomination papers have already been filed on behalf of the PMK, and these nominations have been duly accepted by the Election Officer.