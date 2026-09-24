ETV Bharat / state

Court Discharges Maharashtra Minister Bhujbal In 2016 Mumbai University Library Contract Case

Mumbai: A special court here on Thursday discharged Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in the 2016 case of alleged kickbacks received in the award of a contract for a central library of Mumbai University.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) alleged that Bhujbal, who had served as PWD minister, along with other accused, caused huge losses to the state government by leasing out a plot to a private developer at a very low rate, for which the accused received huge kickbacks.

The Special MPs/MLAs court discharged Bhujbal and other accused on Thursday. The reasoned order was not available yet. The case involves a prime plot in the Kalina area belonging to Mumbai University, which granted the four-acre area to the state to construct a library.