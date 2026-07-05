ETV Bharat / state

Court Directs FIR Against Actress Lakshmi Priya, Husband, Woman Cop In Ansiba Hassan Harassment Case

Kochi: A court here has directed the police to register an FIR against Malayalam actress Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh, and a woman police officer over allegations of illegally detaining actress Ansiba Hassan and subjecting her to emotional harassment at the Tripunithura Women’s Cell.

Tripunithura Judicial First Class Magistrate P M Aminakutty on Saturday ordered the police to investigate the complaint filed by Hassan. Hassan appeared before the magistrate when her petition against Lakshmi Priya, Jayesh and Reshma, a sub-inspector attached to the Women’s Cell, came up for hearing on Saturday.

“Since a detailed investigation into the offences alleged against the accused has to be conducted by the police to elicit the truth, the complaint is forwarded to the SHO, Hill Palace Police Station, for registering an FIR and conducting an investigation under Section 175(3) of the BNSS,” the court said in its order.

The case relates to an incident in which Hassan was summoned to the Women’s Cell at the Hill Palace Police Station following a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Priya.