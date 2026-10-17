Court Denies Bail To Four Accused In Mini Cooper Crash That Killed Three In Keralam
Suhail was allegedly driving the car when it rammed a scooter carrying three youngsters on the airport road at Nedumbassery on October 11.
By PTI
Published : October 17, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Kochi: A court in Keralam on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions of four accused in the Mini Cooper crash near here that claimed the lives of three youngsters, prosecution sources said. Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Samyuktha M K dismissed the bail pleas filed by Suhail, Ninav, Ameer and Joel. The detailed order is awaited.
Suhail, 19, was allegedly driving the car when it rammed a scooter carrying three youngsters on the airport road at Nedumbassery in the early hours of October 11. The three victims, including two women, were around 21 years old.
Police arrested four people in connection with the accident. A medical examination reportedly revealed a high level of alcohol in Suhail's bloodstream, following which additional charges were invoked in the case.
Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecution on Friday told the court that there was strong evidence against the accused, including witness statements and CCTV footage. Blood and urine tests indicated that Suhail was heavily intoxicated, it submitted.
The prosecution also argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that the accused had been in police custody for only two days, which was insufficient for the probe to progress.
It further contended that the accused came from influential families and their release could affect the investigation. Suhail's counsel argued that the three victims were travelling on a scooter in violation of traffic rules.
The defence contended that there was no direct eyewitness to the accident and that the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was not sustainable. The defence also alleged that the police were sensationalising the incident and said there was no evidence to establish that the car was being driven at high speed.
Meanwhile, police, along with the Motor Vehicles Department and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), examined the accident site again on Saturday Police sources said the inspection was conducted to assess the car's speed and examine the road's technical aspects.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the government and the Home Department were taking steps to ensure that the accused received the maximum punishment.
“All steps are being taken to ensure this. There will be no situation in which the accused can escape the law. Three young lives have been lost, and we cannot take this incident lightly,” he said.
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