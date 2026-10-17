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Court Denies Bail To Four Accused In Mini Cooper Crash That Killed Three In Keralam

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kochi: A court in Keralam on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions of four accused in the Mini Cooper crash near here that claimed the lives of three youngsters, prosecution sources said. Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Samyuktha M K dismissed the bail pleas filed by Suhail, Ninav, Ameer and Joel. The detailed order is awaited.

Suhail, 19, was allegedly driving the car when it rammed a scooter carrying three youngsters on the airport road at Nedumbassery in the early hours of October 11. The three victims, including two women, were around 21 years old.

Police arrested four people in connection with the accident. A medical examination reportedly revealed a high level of alcohol in Suhail's bloodstream, following which additional charges were invoked in the case. Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecution on Friday told the court that there was strong evidence against the accused, including witness statements and CCTV footage. Blood and urine tests indicated that Suhail was heavily intoxicated, it submitted. The prosecution also argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that the accused had been in police custody for only two days, which was insufficient for the probe to progress. It further contended that the accused came from influential families and their release could affect the investigation. Suhail's counsel argued that the three victims were travelling on a scooter in violation of traffic rules.