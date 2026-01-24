ETV Bharat / state

Court Denies Bail To Prime Accused In Kochi Organ Trafficking Case; NIA Extends Probe Abroad

Kochi: A court here has dismissed the bail petition of a prime accused in a case related to trafficking people to Iran and Tajikistan for organ transplantation, noting that the probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has extended abroad. NIA Special Court Judge Hafees Mohammad on January 19, dismissed the bail plea of Madhu Jayakumar of Kochi, the first accused in a case relating to the trafficking of donors and recipients for organ transplantation in Iran and Tajikistan.

The case dates back to May 2024, when a person was intercepted at Kochi airport in Nedumbassery on suspicion of illegal trafficking of people. The police, who initially probed the case, arrested four persons. The NIA took over the investigation in July 2024 and arrested Jayakumar last year.

In his bail petition, Jayakumar claimed that he was working in Iran and was unaware of the registration of the case or the warrant issued against him. His counsel submitted that he had only facilitated organ transplantation and had not forged any documents, as alleged by the NIA.

However, the NIA opposed the bail plea, contending that Jayakumar was the kingpin of an international racket involved in human trafficking for organ transplantation. NIA senior prosecutor Arjun Ambalappatta submitted that during preliminary interrogation, Jayakumar disclosed the names of 27 recipients who had undergone kidney transplantation in Iran and 11 donors.

During further interrogation, he revealed the names of three more recipients. After the case was registered in 2015, two persons were taken to Tajikistan for transplantation and lakhs of rupees were allegedly earned, which were later converted into bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, the NIA said.