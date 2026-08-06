ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Lawyer Files Complaint Against Pappu Yadav, Four Other MPs Over Play On Ram Mandir Donation Theft In Parliament

Jamui: Aggrieved by the staging of a play on the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on the Parliament premises, senior Jamui court advocate Rajiv Ranjan has filed a complaint against five prominent Opposition MPs, including leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Purnia MP Pappu Yadav.

The complaint was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at the Jamui Civil Court and has been officially registered under case number 1004/2026. The court will soon set the next date for hearing in the matter.

The complaint filed in the court also names SP MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, Ruchi Veera from Moradabad, and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh. Ranjan said the MPs performed a skit on the Parliament premises which deeply hurt his sentiments.

The advocate alleged that the MPs attempted to highlight themselves through the drama. "Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, including Pappu Yadav, have hurt the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. The followers of Sanatan Dharma are tolerant, which is why these people staged such protests," said Ranjan.