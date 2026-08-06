Bihar Lawyer Files Complaint Against Pappu Yadav, Four Other MPs Over Play On Ram Mandir Donation Theft In Parliament
The complaint has been filed by Jamui court advocate Rajiv Ranjan who said his religious sentiments were hurt by the play, report Rajesh Kumar.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Jamui: Aggrieved by the staging of a play on the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on the Parliament premises, senior Jamui court advocate Rajiv Ranjan has filed a complaint against five prominent Opposition MPs, including leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Purnia MP Pappu Yadav.
The complaint was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at the Jamui Civil Court and has been officially registered under case number 1004/2026. The court will soon set the next date for hearing in the matter.
The complaint filed in the court also names SP MP Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, Ruchi Veera from Moradabad, and Dharmendra Yadav from Azamgarh. Ranjan said the MPs performed a skit on the Parliament premises which deeply hurt his sentiments.
The advocate alleged that the MPs attempted to highlight themselves through the drama. "Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, including Pappu Yadav, have hurt the sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. The followers of Sanatan Dharma are tolerant, which is why these people staged such protests," said Ranjan.
चंदा चोर गद्दी छोड़— Rajesh Ranjan Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 31, 2026
बेशर्म कुछ तो बोल
राममंदिर की चंदा चोरी पर
बेईमान सरकार मुंह खोल pic.twitter.com/wKQzAsHJMh
On the tenth day of the monsoon session of Parliament, there was a huge uproar both inside and outside the House over the issue of theft of donations for the Ram Temple. Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, dressed as a priest, staged a unique protest on the issue in the Parliament premises.
As part of the skit, the MPs, including Gandhi, put money into collection boxes, while Yadav slipped money into his pockets to symbolise the alleged theft at the Ram Temple.
The symbolic performance unfolded like a nukkad natak. Fellow Opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. However, the "priest", played by Pappu Yadav, quietly slipped the money into his own pocket instead of the donation box, prompting an SP MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" action.
Also Read
Chaos At Pappu Yadav's Delhi Residence, MP Alleges Receiving Threats After Ram Temple Donation Theft Skit