ETV Bharat / state

Court Acquits Two Men In 20 Kg Drugs Seizure Case Citing Procedural Lapses

Mumbai: A special court here has acquitted two men, accused of transporting over 20 kilograms of drugs in 2017, citing that the prosecution has failed to adhere to mandatory legal safeguards and sampling protocols.

In the verdict passed on March 30, special judge R R Patare, hearing cases pertaining to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, cleared Haji Ali Mohammed Hakim (75) and Irfan Maisher Qureshi of all the charges.

The case dates back to July 9, 2017, when the Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Worli unit received a tip-off regarding drug delivery near Foras Road in the Nagpada area of South Mumbai.

Acting on the information, the ANC team intercepted a taxi and apprehended Hakim (75) with 15.66 kilograms of charas, and Qureshi with 5.26 kg of drugs, the prosecution said.

Despite the substantial quantity of the contraband seized, the court found the legal foundation of the search and subsequent evidence collection to be fatally flawed.