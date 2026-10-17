ETV Bharat / state

Court Acquits 21 BJP-RSS Workers In 2014 Murder Case In Keralam

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kasaragod: A court here on Saturday acquitted 21 BJP-RSS workers accused of murdering SDPI activist Zainul Abid in 2014, observing that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them. Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Achindya Raj Unni pronounced the verdict, acquitting all the accused in the case.

The acquitted included BJP local leaders Mahesh K, Udayan, Prasanth, Prathap and Hareesh B. During the trial, the court examined 81 witnesses and considered 20 material objects and 150 documents. The murder took place on the night of December 22, 2014, near the old bus stand in Kasaragod.

Abid, 24, a resident of Talangare Kunnil and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) supporter, was helping his father, K A Muhammad Kunhi, close their mattress shop around 9.30 pm when a group of assailants armed with sharp weapons allegedly stormed the shop and attacked him.