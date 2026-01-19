ETV Bharat / state

Court Accepts Petition Claiming Shiva Temple At Ajmer Dargah

Ajmer: A court in Ajmer on Monday has accepted a petition by Maharana Pratap Sena national president Rajwardhan Singh Parmar claiming that there was originally a Shiva temple at the site of Ajmer Dargah. The plea was filed in the Ajmer Civil Court through senior Supreme Court advocate AP Singh.

After hearing the case, the court accepted the petition and issued notices to all concerned parties, fixing the next hearing for February 21. The Rajasthan government, the Archaeology Department, and the Dargah Committee have also been made parties in this case.

Singh said Maharana Pratap Sena has been raising its voice across the country for the preservation and protection ofthe history of India, which has been suppressed and distorted. "The Maharana Pratap Sena is working for the protection and preservation of all such monuments and temples. Ajmer was formerly known as Ajayameru, the city of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The current location of Ajmer Dargah was once home to an ancient Shiva temple where the rulers of the Chauhan dynasty worshipped," he added.