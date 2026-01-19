Court Accepts Petition Claiming Shiva Temple At Ajmer Dargah
Senior Supreme Court advocate AP Singh filed the plea for Maharana Pratap Sena national president Rajwardhan Singh Parmar. The hearing will be on February 21.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
Ajmer: A court in Ajmer on Monday has accepted a petition by Maharana Pratap Sena national president Rajwardhan Singh Parmar claiming that there was originally a Shiva temple at the site of Ajmer Dargah. The plea was filed in the Ajmer Civil Court through senior Supreme Court advocate AP Singh.
After hearing the case, the court accepted the petition and issued notices to all concerned parties, fixing the next hearing for February 21. The Rajasthan government, the Archaeology Department, and the Dargah Committee have also been made parties in this case.
Singh said Maharana Pratap Sena has been raising its voice across the country for the preservation and protection ofthe history of India, which has been suppressed and distorted. "The Maharana Pratap Sena is working for the protection and preservation of all such monuments and temples. Ajmer was formerly known as Ajayameru, the city of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The current location of Ajmer Dargah was once home to an ancient Shiva temple where the rulers of the Chauhan dynasty worshipped," he added.
He said the court has accepted the petition claiming the existence of a Shiva temple at the Dargah. "This is a matter of the sentiments of millions of Sanatani Hindus. We hope that the court will ensure the protection of the Shiva temple, revered by followers of the Sanatan Hindu religion, so that in the near future, Sanatani Hindus can perform the ritual of offering water fetched from Prayagraj and Pushkar Raj to Lord Shiva. We have complete faith in the court to deliver justice," he added.
Parmar said the court has accepted the petition. "It is the hard work of AP Singh and his team. Today's date will be written in golden letters, and the morale of the organisation's workers will be boosted by the acceptance of the petition," he added.
In 2024, Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta filed a petition on the matter in the Ajmer Civil Court.
