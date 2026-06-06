ETV Bharat / state

Court Accepts Chargesheet Against CPI(M), Its Leaders In Karuvannur Money Laundering Case

Kochi: A court here on Saturday accepted the supplementary chargesheet filed against 29 accused, including the CPI(M) and several of its leaders, in the money laundering case linked to the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur.

The Judge of the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, Sabarinathan P, accepted the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the CPI(M) and several party leaders from Thrissur.

The case pertains to the alleged laundering of around Rs 180 crore through fraudulent loans issued by the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank. The ED had initially filed a chargesheet against 55 accused.