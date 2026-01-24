ETV Bharat / state

Multiple Couples Tie The Knot Amid Snowfall In Uttarakhand's Triyuginarayan

Rudraprayag: Even as heavy snowfall disrupted normal life in several parts of Uttarakhand, it turned into a memorable celebration for many couples who tied the knot amid snow-covered landscapes. At Triyuginarayan, believed to be the sacred wedding site of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seven couples solemnised their marriages despite heavy snowfall on Friday. Similar scenes were witnessed in Jangalchatti village of Chamoli district, where wedding rituals were performed amid snow.

While the harsh weather increased difficulties for residents, it also created unforgettable moments for many. On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, seven couples began their marital journey by taking the traditional vows according to Vedic rituals at the Triyuginarayan temple. The fresh snowfall on the sacred day made the weddings even more special.

Videos of these wedding ceremonies, held in the snow-covered temple complex, have gone viral on social media, which, locals believe, will help boost the popularity of Triyuginarayan as a wedding destination.

According to residents, the number of couples choosing Triyuginarayan for their wedding has been increasing every year. Couples are not only arriving from Uttarakhand and other Indian states but also from abroad to get married at the revered site of Lord Shiva and Parvati’s wedding.