Couple, Two Kids Found Dead In Jharkhand, Probe Underway
The woman and her children had returned home from her parent's house on Friday, an officer of Hansdiha police station said.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST
Dumka: A couple and their two minor children were found dead in Bardehi village, approximately 45 kilometres from Jharkhand's Dumka district headquarters on Sunday, police said.
Bodies of the woman and children were recovered from their home while the man was found dead with a rope mark on his neck on a field some distance away, they added. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Police said the deceased have been identified as Birendra Kumar (32), his wife Aarti Kumari (27), son Viraj Kumar (2), and daughter Ruhi Kumari (4). The incident occurred two days after Birendra had brought his wife home from her parents' house.
Birendra, a fish seller, hailed from Bardehi village under the Hansdiha police station area.
On Sunday morning, family members noticed Aarti and the two children lying unconscious inside their room. They started searching for Birendra and found his body from a field, a short distance from the house. They immediately informed the Hansdiha police station. Soon station in-charge Tarachand arrived at the scene with his team and launched investigations.
Dumka SP Pitambar Singh Kherwar said they received information about recovery of four bodies. A police team is present at the scene and the actual cause of death can be ascertained only after the investigations are completed, he said.
Police said probe is underway to determine whether the man killed his wife and children and then ended his life or something else happened. Also, whether any domestic dispute is the cause behind the incident is being investigated, they added.
