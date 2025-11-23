ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Two Kids Found Dead In Jharkhand, Probe Underway

Dumka: A couple and their two minor children were found dead in Bardehi village, approximately 45 kilometres from Jharkhand's Dumka district headquarters on Sunday, police said.

Bodies of the woman and children were recovered from their home while the man was found dead with a rope mark on his neck on a field some distance away, they added. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Birendra Kumar (32), his wife Aarti Kumari (27), son Viraj Kumar (2), and daughter Ruhi Kumari (4). The incident occurred two days after Birendra had brought his wife home from her parents' house.

Birendra, a fish seller, hailed from Bardehi village under the Hansdiha police station area.