ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Two Daughters Die After Jumping Into Narmada Canal in Gujarat's Kheda

Kheda: Four members of a family, including two young children, died after allegedly jumping into the Narmada main canal in the Fatiabad area of Kapadwanj taluka in Gujarat’s Kheda district on Friday evening.

According to police, 24-year-old Sapnaben Vinubhai Solanki allegedly jumped into the canal along with her two daughters - three-year-old Nidhiben Vinubhai Solanki and three-month-old infant Kali Vinubhai Solanki - for reasons yet to be ascertained.

Seeing them fall into the water, Sapnaben's husband, Vinubhai Sureshbhai Solanki, also jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue them. However, all four drowned in the strong current.