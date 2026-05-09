Couple, Two Daughters Die After Jumping Into Narmada Canal in Gujarat's Kheda
Sapnaben Vinubhai Solanki (24) allegedly jumped into the canal along with her two daughters - Nidhiben and Kali - for reasons yet to be ascertained
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Kheda: Four members of a family, including two young children, died after allegedly jumping into the Narmada main canal in the Fatiabad area of Kapadwanj taluka in Gujarat’s Kheda district on Friday evening.
According to police, 24-year-old Sapnaben Vinubhai Solanki allegedly jumped into the canal along with her two daughters - three-year-old Nidhiben Vinubhai Solanki and three-month-old infant Kali Vinubhai Solanki - for reasons yet to be ascertained.
Seeing them fall into the water, Sapnaben's husband, Vinubhai Sureshbhai Solanki, also jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue them. However, all four drowned in the strong current.
Locals rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and alerted authorities. A fire brigade team later launched a search operation and recovered all four bodies from the canal.
Police officials reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased family belonged to Muwada village in Kapadwanj taluka. Their deaths have left the entire area in shock.
Police said an accidental death case has been registered at the Antar Sumba police station, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances behind the tragedy.
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