Couple Throws Children Into Water Tank, Jump In Themselves; Four Dead In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
Police suspect a case of mass suicide, though other angles, including possible foul play, are also being examined.
By PTI
Published : July 26, 2026 at 11:41 PM IST|
Updated : July 26, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Jaipur: A married couple allegedly threw their two minor children into a water tank before jumping in themselves, leading to the death of all four members of the family in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Loharki village, under the Ramdevra police station limits, on Sunday night. Station House Officer Devkishan said the deceased have been identified as Jasraj (30), his wife Nirma (28), and their two children -- a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.
According to police, Jasraj's brother reportedly saw him jumping into the water tank and raised an alarm. By the time family members rushed to the spot, all four had drowned.
Villagers pulled them out of the tank and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.
"The incident occurred Sunday night. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the hospital where the bodies were kept in the mortuary," the officer said.
Police suspect a case of mass suicide, though other angles, including possible foul play, are also being examined, he added.
"We are investigating the matter from all angles. A team has inspected the tank at the village. Further action will be taken after receiving a report from the family," the SHO said.
The bodies have been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report, he added.