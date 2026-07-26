ETV Bharat / state

Couple Throws Children Into Water Tank, Jump In Themselves; Four Dead In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur: A married couple allegedly threw their two minor children into a water tank before jumping in themselves, leading to the death of all four members of the family in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Loharki village, under the Ramdevra police station limits, on Sunday night. Station House Officer Devkishan said the deceased have been identified as Jasraj (30), his wife Nirma (28), and their two children -- a seven-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl.

According to police, Jasraj's brother reportedly saw him jumping into the water tank and raised an alarm. By the time family members rushed to the spot, all four had drowned.

Villagers pulled them out of the tank and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.