ETV Bharat / state

Couple, 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suspected Suicide In Haryana

Locals gather outside the house where a couple and their toddler daughter die by suspected suicide in Kurukshetra ( ETV Bharat )

Kurukshetra: In a tragic incident reported from Haryana, a couple along with their 3-year-old daughter died by suspected suicide after being reportedly distressed over the toddler's illness in Kurukshetra on Monday.

The suspected triple suicide has come to light in Prem Nagar—located in Ward Number 20 of Kurukshetra. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Jitendra, his 28-year-old wife Manju, and their 3-year-old daughter, Advika.

Balvir, the deceased man's maternal uncle, said that Jitendra worked for the Railways adding that the family's financial situation was sound; but they were deeply distressed due to their daughter's illness. It is suspected that the couple took their own lives and that of their daughter due to distress caused by her illness.

Maninder, the Councilor for Ward Number 20 too claimed that the couple died by suicide along with their daughter adding that the entire community was deeply shaken by their deaths.