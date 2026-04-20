Couple, 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suspected Suicide In Haryana
Locals said that the couple took their own lives and that of their daughter after being distressed by the toddler's distress.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Kurukshetra: In a tragic incident reported from Haryana, a couple along with their 3-year-old daughter died by suspected suicide after being reportedly distressed over the toddler's illness in Kurukshetra on Monday.
The suspected triple suicide has come to light in Prem Nagar—located in Ward Number 20 of Kurukshetra. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Jitendra, his 28-year-old wife Manju, and their 3-year-old daughter, Advika.
Balvir, the deceased man's maternal uncle, said that Jitendra worked for the Railways adding that the family's financial situation was sound; but they were deeply distressed due to their daughter's illness. It is suspected that the couple took their own lives and that of their daughter due to distress caused by her illness.
Maninder, the Councilor for Ward Number 20 too claimed that the couple died by suicide along with their daughter adding that the entire community was deeply shaken by their deaths.
“Apart from this tragedy, everything else within the family seemed to be in order. However, their child was unwell, which appears to be the reason they took this extreme step. They also left behind a text message stating that no one else is to be held responsible for their actions; they simply could not cope with the distress caused by their daughter's illness," Maninder said.
The deceased Jitendra's younger brother is settled with his family in Canada, while his father passed away around six months ago. His mother is the only other surviving member of the immediate family.
The police have taken custody of the bodies from the scene and have sent them for a post-mortem examination. The bodies of all three individuals have been shifted to the LNJP Hospital in Kurukshetra for the procedure. Having recorded the statements of the relatives, the police have now commenced further legal proceedings regarding the case.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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