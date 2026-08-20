ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Their Two Kids Die After Car Plunges Into Well In Telangana's Siddipet

Dubbaka: A couple and their two children died after their car plunged into a roadside well in Siddipet district of Telangana.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Appanapally in Dubbak mandal late on Wednesday evening. Sources said the family was returning home after attending the tenth-day post-death ritual of a relative.

Dandugula Raju (30), a sand trader from Balwantapur in Dubbaka Mandal, was traveling with his wife Bhagya (25), son Nihansh (4), and daughter Sanvika (2) after attending the ritual in Siddipet. As they reached the outskirts of Appannapalli, the car lost control and plunged into the well.

Locals, who saw the car fall into the well, alerted the police and fire department. Emergency teams arrived at the scene and retrieved the car from the well with the help of a crane. The bodies of the four family members were shifted to the 100-bed Area Hospital in Dubbaka for postmortem.