Couple, Their Two Kids Die After Car Plunges Into Well In Telangana's Siddipet
Sources said the family was returning home after attending the tenth-day post-death ritual of a relative when the incident occurred near Appannapalli.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Dubbaka: A couple and their two children died after their car plunged into a roadside well in Siddipet district of Telangana.
The incident occurred on the outskirts of Appanapally in Dubbak mandal late on Wednesday evening. Sources said the family was returning home after attending the tenth-day post-death ritual of a relative.
Dandugula Raju (30), a sand trader from Balwantapur in Dubbaka Mandal, was traveling with his wife Bhagya (25), son Nihansh (4), and daughter Sanvika (2) after attending the ritual in Siddipet. As they reached the outskirts of Appannapalli, the car lost control and plunged into the well.
Locals, who saw the car fall into the well, alerted the police and fire department. Emergency teams arrived at the scene and retrieved the car from the well with the help of a crane. The bodies of the four family members were shifted to the 100-bed Area Hospital in Dubbaka for postmortem.
Police said the accident occurred between 8:30 and 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Dandugula must have been drowsy while driving the car due to which the mishap occurred, said a police officer. The deaths of four members of the same family have cast a pall of gloom over Balwantpur village where the deceaseds' relatives gathered after news of the tragedy spread.
On August 7, as many as five persons were killed after a car in which they were travelling fell into a ravine at Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand.
The mishap occurred in the morning near Sabdarkhal on Devprayag-Pauri road when the car fell into a ravine. While five were killed in the accused, another was critically injured. The car was on its way to Pauri from Devprayag and it seems its driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of which it fell into the ravine.
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