ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Their Three-Year-Old Son Killed In Rain-Triggered Landslide In Karnataka

Shivamogga: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a rain-triggered landslide buried their shed at Indiranagar in Thirthahalli taluku in Shivamogga district of Karnataka in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun, 35, his wife Nagaveni, 28, and their 3 year old son Santosh, residents of Kokkaregaru village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district.

It is understood that the family was asleep when the hillock collapsed on the shed at around 3.30 am. A person staying in a neighbouring shed also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Shivamogga govt hospital, police said.

Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the police carried out rescue operations to retrieve the bodies from beneath the debris after the landslide, which was triggered by incessant rainfall in the region.