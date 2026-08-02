Couple, Their Three-Year-Old Son Killed In Rain-Triggered Landslide In Karnataka
The family was asleep after the hillock collapsed on the shed burying them under the debris at Indiranagar in Thirthahalli taluku.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Shivamogga: Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a rain-triggered landslide buried their shed at Indiranagar in Thirthahalli taluku in Shivamogga district of Karnataka in the wee hours of Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun, 35, his wife Nagaveni, 28, and their 3 year old son Santosh, residents of Kokkaregaru village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district.
It is understood that the family was asleep when the hillock collapsed on the shed at around 3.30 am. A person staying in a neighbouring shed also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Shivamogga govt hospital, police said.
Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the police carried out rescue operations to retrieve the bodies from beneath the debris after the landslide, which was triggered by incessant rainfall in the region.
Tirthahalli MLA Araga Gyanendra, who visited the spot, said that rescue work is underway for the other trapped people.
“I spoke to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar from the scene and requested him to provide compensation to the families of the deceased. We have already shifted about 8 families living next to the hill. One injured person has been shifted to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga. We are thinking of evacuating some more from the dangerous place,” he said.
“Such incidents should not happen. But we cannot say anything about nature. People from Gangavathi and Holalkere areas where there is drought have come here for labor. When I came here many times, I told them not to build houses under the hill,” MLA added.
Ratnakar, a local, demanded that CM D.K. Shivakumar should provide compensation to the deceased family.
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