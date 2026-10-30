ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Their Nine-Month-Old Infant Die In Landslide Following Heavy Rains In Odisha's Kandhamal

The road to the four panchayats in Raikia damaged after the landslide ( ETV Bharat )

Phulbani: Three members of a family were killed in a landslide caused by torrential rainfall at Dangosi village in Raikia block of Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday. Raikia is one of the worst affected due to incessant rains caused by cyclone Arnab.

The deceased were identified as Achyuta Pradhan, his wife Anisha, and their nine-month-old infant. While the Fire Services department has initiated rescue efforts, Kandhamal District Collector Vedbhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), and Minister Rabi Nayak are present at the spot.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his grief over the incident on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). A pall of gloom has descended upon Dangosi village and its surrounding areas following the news of the deaths of the couple and their child. Meanwhile, Kandhamal district has been badly affected by rains caused by cyclone Arnab. Sources said, a bridge near Malaguda was washed away due to the landslide, leaving four panchayats in Raikia block cut off from the block headquarters. The aftermath of the landslide at a village in Raikia (ETV Bharat) To make matters worse, the ongoing rain has made it tough to carry out repairs on the bridge. The breakdown in connectivity has exacerbated the plight of the local residents, with the people of Raikia block being the most severely affected. Sources said thousands of people across four panchayats- Karada, Badabarbaba, Indragada, and Ranaba have been cut-off from the Raikia block headquarters.