Couple, Their Nine-Month-Old Infant Die In Landslide Following Heavy Rains In Odisha's Kandhamal
CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, reports Balakrishna Charchi.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Phulbani: Three members of a family were killed in a landslide caused by torrential rainfall at Dangosi village in Raikia block of Odisha's Kandhamal district on Friday. Raikia is one of the worst affected due to incessant rains caused by cyclone Arnab.
The deceased were identified as Achyuta Pradhan, his wife Anisha, and their nine-month-old infant. While the Fire Services department has initiated rescue efforts, Kandhamal District Collector Vedbhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), and Minister Rabi Nayak are present at the spot.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his grief over the incident on his 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). A pall of gloom has descended upon Dangosi village and its surrounding areas following the news of the deaths of the couple and their child.
Meanwhile, Kandhamal district has been badly affected by rains caused by cyclone Arnab. Sources said, a bridge near Malaguda was washed away due to the landslide, leaving four panchayats in Raikia block cut off from the block headquarters.
To make matters worse, the ongoing rain has made it tough to carry out repairs on the bridge. The breakdown in connectivity has exacerbated the plight of the local residents, with the people of Raikia block being the most severely affected. Sources said thousands of people across four panchayats- Karada, Badabarbaba, Indragada, and Ranaba have been cut-off from the Raikia block headquarters.
Sources said turmeric cultivation over large tracts of land was destroyed by the incessant rain. Describing the harrowing experience caused by the heavy rains, Sananda Mallick from a village in Raikia said, "It has been raining continuously since Thursday morning. There was a loud and terrifying noise. We came outside and saw the hill collapsing. Fearing for our lives, we fled the area. The entire turmeric crop was washed away in the landslide."
Similarly, Rashmita Pradhan and Chandrama Pradhan from the village said heavy rain began battering the area at 8 am on Thursday. "It was raining so hard that nothing was visible. Meanwhile, the hill started to collapse. All the villagers called out to one another, left their homes, and gathered at one place. We haven't cooked or had a proper meal since yesterday. Crops like turmeric, paddy, and vegetables have been destroyed by the rain and landslides."
କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରାଇକିଆ ବ୍ଲକ ଡାଙ୍ଗେସି ଗ୍ରାମର ଦମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଅଚ୍ୟୁତ ପ୍ରଧାନ, ଅନୀଷା ପ୍ରଧାନ ଏବଂ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଶିଶୁସନ୍ତାନଙ୍କର ଦୁଃଖଦ ପ୍ରାଣହାନି ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ @MohanMOdisha ଗଭୀର ଶୋକ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏଥିସହିତ ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିବାରର ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରିଲିଫ ପାଣ୍ଠି (CMRF)ରୁ ୪ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆର୍ଥିକ ସହାୟତା ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି ।— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) October 30, 2026
Sharma Majhi, a tribal leader from one of the panchayats, remarked, "We have never witnessed such rainfall before. We have requested the government to provide administrative assistance and to construct a bridge immediately to connect the affected panchayats to the block headquarters'.
Meanwhile, Vedbhushan said, "The intensity of the rain in the district has decreased slightly. Connectivity to some areas has been disrupted. Floodwater is flowing over bridges in places like Tikabali and Baburia, where temporary barricades have been set up. Roads at Kalinga Ghati and Gajalbadi Ghati have been washed away, with water currently flowing over them. Yesterday, 96 people were evacuated. As the rainfall intensified during the night, over 100 more people were rescued and moved to safer locations. Many people were also rescued in Raikia and subsequently relocated elsewhere. We will begin repair work once the rain subsides."
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