Couple Suspected Of Pakistan Links Arrested In Jharkhand; Police Recover Terror Clips, Posts From Phones
WhatsApp groups with Pakistani mobile numbers and Instagram accounts containing clips and posts supporting terrorism were found on the duo's mobile phones, police said.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Koderma: A couple was arrested by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and police over alleged involvement in suspected terrorist and anti-national activities in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Tuesday. The accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistanis and used the social media for anti-national brainwashing, he added.
The incident occurred in Madhopur village under the jurisdiction of Satgawan police station. The accused, identified as Arsad Mahfouz (21) and Shaheen Parveen alias Muskan (21), were both residents of Madhopur village.
Acting on intelligence input, the couple was arrested and several documents, videos, and content related to terrorism and anti-national activities were found on their phones. The police have registered a case against them at the Satgawan police station under various sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further investigations are underway.
According Koderma Police, Arsad and Muskan were using Instagram to incite Indian youths with anti-national ideologies and brainwash them. Investigation also indicated that the duo was connected to various individuals in Pakistan via social media. Their arrest led to the recovery of mobile phones and several incriminating items, police said.
During the raid at Arsad's house, mobile phone, tablet, country-made pistol, bulletproof jacket, and tripod were recovered from his room. Several objectionable Instagram accounts were found active on his mobile and tablet; these accounts contained inflammatory audio and video clips and posts supporting terrorism, police said.
It was further revealed that Arsad was an active member of several WhatsApp groups that included Pakistani mobile numbers. Videos and photographs showing him undergoing military-style training in a nearby forest were also recovered from his mobile phone.
Arsad informed the police that Muskan was his female associate and had actively participated with him during all activities. The police recovered a mobile phone and a video camera from Muskan. Objectionable and anti-national videos and content were found from Muskan's phone as well, police added.
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