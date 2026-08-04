ETV Bharat / state

Couple Suspected Of Pakistan Links Arrested In Jharkhand; Police Recover Terror Clips, Posts From Phones

A case has been registered at Koderma's Satgawan police station under sections of Arms Act and UAPA ( ETV Bharat )

Koderma: A couple was arrested by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and police over alleged involvement in suspected terrorist and anti-national activities in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Tuesday. The accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistanis and used the social media for anti-national brainwashing, he added.

The incident occurred in Madhopur village under the jurisdiction of Satgawan police station. The accused, identified as Arsad Mahfouz (21) and Shaheen Parveen alias Muskan (21), were both residents of Madhopur village.

Acting on intelligence input, the couple was arrested and several documents, videos, and content related to terrorism and anti-national activities were found on their phones. The police have registered a case against them at the Satgawan police station under various sections of the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and further investigations are underway.

According Koderma Police, Arsad and Muskan were using Instagram to incite Indian youths with anti-national ideologies and brainwash them. Investigation also indicated that the duo was connected to various individuals in Pakistan via social media. Their arrest led to the recovery of mobile phones and several incriminating items, police said.