Distraught Over Son's Death, Couple Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa

Janjgir Champa: A couple allegedly died by suicide at Dhardei village under the Shivrinarayan police station in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district.

The couple was found hanging from a tree in the courtyard of their house in the village. The neighbors and villagers informed the Shivrinarayan police of the incident. "Soon, a police team arrived at the spot and took down the bodies before sending them to a government hospital for postmortem", said Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Kashyap.

He said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the couple mentioned the death of their only son in a road accident a year back. The couple said their lives were meaningless after the death of their son, Kashyap. The deceased also made a video in which they said nobody is to blame for their deaths.