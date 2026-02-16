Distraught Over Son's Death, Couple Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa
The couple left behind a suicide note in which they said their lives meant nothing after their son's death in road mishap a year back.
Janjgir Champa: A couple allegedly died by suicide at Dhardei village under the Shivrinarayan police station in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district.
The couple was found hanging from a tree in the courtyard of their house in the village. The neighbors and villagers informed the Shivrinarayan police of the incident. "Soon, a police team arrived at the spot and took down the bodies before sending them to a government hospital for postmortem", said Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kumar Kashyap.
He said a suicide note was recovered from the spot in which the couple mentioned the death of their only son in a road accident a year back. The couple said their lives were meaningless after the death of their son, Kashyap. The deceased also made a video in which they said nobody is to blame for their deaths.
