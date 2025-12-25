Couple Sets Themselves Ablaze During Encroachment Removal Drive In Dewas, Two Officials Suspended
Tensions flared during an encroachment removal in Dewas district when a couple attempted suicide by fire.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with a couple’s self-immolation attempt during an encroachment removal drive in the Satwas police station area, in-charge Tehsildar Arvind Diwakar and Municipal Council CMO Chunnilal Junwal have been suspended. The district administration has constituted a two-member inquiry committee, comprising the SDM and a Tehsildar, which has been asked to submit its report within seven days.
The incident occurred on Wednesday during a joint encroachment removal operation by the Tehsildar’s office and the Municipal Council. As the action began, a couple allegedly doused themselves with inflammable material and set themselves on fire, triggering panic at the site. Bystanders rushed to extinguish the flames, and the injured were taken to the hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to Indore, where both remain under treatment. The episode sparked widespread anger, with residents first surrounding the police station and later blocking a road for over six hours.
The operation followed a complaint by Mohandas, son of Ramdas Bairagi, a resident of Ward No. 5 in Satwas, who alleged that his neighbour, Santosh Vyas, had encroached upon a public drain by constructing a house, obstructing water flow. After a site inspection, officials moved to remove the alleged encroachment.
According to officials, during the demolition process, Santosh Vyas and his wife, Jayshree, argued heatedly with the team before setting themselves on fire. As tensions escalated, a crowd gathered, and stones were allegedly hurled at a Municipal Council JCB. With the situation deteriorating, officials and police withdrew from the spot. Protesters later surrounded the Satwas police station, demanding registration of an FIR.
Santosh Vyas alleged that officials made insensitive remarks during the drive. “They told us, ‘If you want to die, die; we will demolish the house,’” he claimed, adding that he had taken a loan of ₹50 lakh and pleaded for time.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Collector Rituraj Singh ordered the immediate removal of Arvind Diwakar as in-charge Tehsildar. Hariom Thakur has been appointed in his place. A heavy police deployment has been made across the area to maintain order.
Additional SP Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria said the couple’s dispute with their neighbour culminated during the encroachment removal. “Both have been referred to Indore for treatment. Adequate police force is deployed, and the matter is under investigation,” he said.