Couple Sets Themselves Ablaze During Encroachment Removal Drive In Dewas, Two Officials Suspended

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with a couple’s self-immolation attempt during an encroachment removal drive in the Satwas police station area, in-charge Tehsildar Arvind Diwakar and Municipal Council CMO Chunnilal Junwal have been suspended. The district administration has constituted a two-member inquiry committee, comprising the SDM and a Tehsildar, which has been asked to submit its report within seven days.

The incident occurred on Wednesday during a joint encroachment removal operation by the Tehsildar’s office and the Municipal Council. As the action began, a couple allegedly doused themselves with inflammable material and set themselves on fire, triggering panic at the site. Bystanders rushed to extinguish the flames, and the injured were taken to the hospital. After initial treatment, they were referred to Indore, where both remain under treatment. The episode sparked widespread anger, with residents first surrounding the police station and later blocking a road for over six hours.

The operation followed a complaint by Mohandas, son of Ramdas Bairagi, a resident of Ward No. 5 in Satwas, who alleged that his neighbour, Santosh Vyas, had encroached upon a public drain by constructing a house, obstructing water flow. After a site inspection, officials moved to remove the alleged encroachment.

According to officials, during the demolition process, Santosh Vyas and his wife, Jayshree, argued heatedly with the team before setting themselves on fire. As tensions escalated, a crowd gathered, and stones were allegedly hurled at a Municipal Council JCB. With the situation deteriorating, officials and police withdrew from the spot. Protesters later surrounded the Satwas police station, demanding registration of an FIR.