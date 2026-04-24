Couple Killed In An Accident At Ambenali Ghat In Maharashtra; Bodies Found In Valley
The deceased couple has been identified as Mohan Chavan (55) and Rajashree Chavan (48), residents of Songirwadi, Taluka Wai.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST
Satara: A couple riding a motorcycle was killed on the spot after crashing into a protective barrier, plunging into the ravine. This horrific accident occurred on Thursday evening in the Ambenali Ghat section of the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur route in Maharashtra.
The deceased couple has been identified as Mohan Chavan (55) and Rajashree Chavan (48), residents of Songirwadi, Taluka Wai. The motorcycle was found wedged within the safety barricades at a dangerous curve in the ghat section. Rescue operations by the Pratapgad Rescue Team and Mahabaleshwar Trekkers were hampered due to the unseasonal rain and fog.
According to the preliminary reports, Mohan and Rajashree, originally from Wai, were through the Ambenali Ghat on a Hero Splendour motorcycle (MH 11 CL 8287). This ghat has deep curves and is prone to witnessing accidents. On their way to Pratapgad, there was a dangerous turn on this ghat route when the rider lost control of the vehicle.
Their motorcycle crashed into the protective guardrail, and it got wedged between the barricades. Consequently, the couple was thrown off balance, and they plunged into the valley and died on the spot. Their bodies were discovered in the valley, approximately 700 feet below.
This accident has been officially registered at the Poladpur Police Station. This horrific accident occurred near Kumbharoshi village. The accident site falls under the jurisdiction of the Poladpur Police Station.
Following this terrible incident, the Ambenali Ghat's safety has once again become a major concern. Rescue teams faced significant challenges since the slopes were wet and slippery, apart from the poor visibility caused due to the dense fog. Members of the Pratapgad Rescue Team and Mahabaleshwar Trekkers risked their lives while trying to retrieve the bodies from the valley.
In the wake of this incident, the Poladpur and Mahabaleshwar police forces rushed immediately to the scene and helped the rescue team in their operations. The entire situation was closely monitored through the coordinated efforts of the local administration, the police, and non-governmental organisations.
The Ambenali Ghat is known for its extremely treacherous curves and deep ravines. Consequently, the administration consistently appeals to travellers using this route to maintain a moderate speed, exercise caution, and strictly adhere to traffic regulations.
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