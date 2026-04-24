ETV Bharat / state

Couple Killed In An Accident At Ambenali Ghat In Maharashtra; Bodies Found In Valley

Satara: A couple riding a motorcycle was killed on the spot after crashing into a protective barrier, plunging into the ravine. This horrific accident occurred on Thursday evening in the Ambenali Ghat section of the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur route in Maharashtra.

The deceased couple has been identified as Mohan Chavan (55) and Rajashree Chavan (48), residents of Songirwadi, Taluka Wai. The motorcycle was found wedged within the safety barricades at a dangerous curve in the ghat section. Rescue operations by the Pratapgad Rescue Team and Mahabaleshwar Trekkers were hampered due to the unseasonal rain and fog.

According to the preliminary reports, Mohan and Rajashree, originally from Wai, were through the Ambenali Ghat on a Hero Splendour motorcycle (MH 11 CL 8287). This ghat has deep curves and is prone to witnessing accidents. On their way to Pratapgad, there was a dangerous turn on this ghat route when the rider lost control of the vehicle.

Their motorcycle crashed into the protective guardrail, and it got wedged between the barricades. Consequently, the couple was thrown off balance, and they plunged into the valley and died on the spot. Their bodies were discovered in the valley, approximately 700 feet below.