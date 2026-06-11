ETV Bharat / state

Couple Killed As Lorry Collides With Bike In Bengaluru

The mangled bike following the collision. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A couple was killed when their bike collided with a lorry near the CMTI signal under the Yeshwantpur traffic police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shabraj (28) and Shabreen (24). The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the couple to Ramaiah Hospital. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's brother, and the lorry driver has been taken into custody for questioning.