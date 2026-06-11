Couple Killed As Lorry Collides With Bike In Bengaluru
Police said the driver of the lorry lost control while manoeuvring from right to left. The victims were heading to Andhra Pradesh for a wedding.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: A couple was killed when their bike collided with a lorry near the CMTI signal under the Yeshwantpur traffic police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shabraj (28) and Shabreen (24).
The police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the couple to Ramaiah Hospital. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's brother, and the lorry driver has been taken into custody for questioning.
Police said the couple got married five years ago and lived in Ullal near Nagarbavi. "They were coming to CMTI junction on a bike via Rajkumar Samadhi Road to attend a relative's wedding in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh. At this time, a lorry full of cylinders coming from Peenya lost control while moving from right to left and hit the bike moving in front. The couple died on the spot after getting caught under its wheels," a police official said.
The accident led to a traffic congestion for some time. When the lorry driver was questioned, he told police that he lost control due to brake failure and collided with the bike. "RTO officials will be called to examine the vehicle and find out what actually led to the mishap," Police said.
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