Couple Killed After Car Driven By BJP Councillor's Minor Son Rams Into Two-Wheeler in Maharashtra's Majalgaon
Even as police have registered a case, the councillor said his son was not driving the vehicle and he has provided evidence to police.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Beed: A couple was killed after a compact SUV, allegedly being driven by the minor son of a BJP councillor, rammed into their two-wheeler near Saubhagya Mangal Karyalaya on Gadhi Road in Mharashtra's Majalgaon. However, councillor Dilip Mendke said it was not his son behind the wheels.
The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm on November 20. The deceased were identified as Pralhad Shripatrao Gaikwad and Sunita Pralhad Gaikwad. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. It is alleged that Mendke's minor son was driving the Hyundai Creta and the vehicle had other occupants as well.
The mishap occurred while some youth were racing their vehicle with the Creta. Even as police said a probe into the incident has been initiated, Mendke said his son was not driving the vehicle involved in the mishap. He said he has provided the police the evidence to prove it.
"Someone else was driving the car at the time of the accident. My son was sitting in the passenger seat. Yet, the case was filed against my son instead of the person who was actually driving. Both my wife and I are municipal councillors and this is an attempt to defame me out of political vendetta," he said.
Mendke said the driver of the Creta has already been to the police station where he has given his statement. "I have spoken to the police officers, and ask them to conduct a thorough investigation," he said .
Police inspector Dhananjay Dhone said a case was registered based on the information that initially came to light. "We will now conduct an inquest/panchnama (official site inspection report) and record statements to determine exactly who was driving the vehicle," he said. Dhone said further action will be taken in the matter after consultations with senior officers and thorough investigation of the case after taking into consideration all aspects.
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