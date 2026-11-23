ETV Bharat / state

Couple Killed After Car Driven By BJP Councillor's Minor Son Rams Into Two-Wheeler in Maharashtra's Majalgaon

The vehicles involved in the mishap ( ETV Bharat )

Beed: A couple was killed after a compact SUV, allegedly being driven by the minor son of a BJP councillor, rammed into their two-wheeler near Saubhagya Mangal Karyalaya on Gadhi Road in Mharashtra's Majalgaon. However, councillor Dilip Mendke said it was not his son behind the wheels.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm on November 20. The deceased were identified as Pralhad Shripatrao Gaikwad and Sunita Pralhad Gaikwad. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. It is alleged that Mendke's minor son was driving the Hyundai Creta and the vehicle had other occupants as well.

The mishap occurred while some youth were racing their vehicle with the Creta. Even as police said a probe into the incident has been initiated, Mendke said his son was not driving the vehicle involved in the mishap. He said he has provided the police the evidence to prove it. File photo of Pralhad Shripatrao Gaikwad Sunita (ETV Bharat) "Someone else was driving the car at the time of the accident. My son was sitting in the passenger seat. Yet, the case was filed against my son instead of the person who was actually driving. Both my wife and I are municipal councillors and this is an attempt to defame me out of political vendetta," he said.