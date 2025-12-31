Couple, Kid Found Dead In Bokaro; Probe Launched
DSP Alok Ranjan said preliminary investigation revealed that the couple is likely to have died by suicide due to debt burden and financial difficulties.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
Bokaro: The bodies of a couple and their child were found in an outhouse under the Harla police station area in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday, police said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and an investigation has been launched, they added.
The deceased have been identified as Kundan Tiwari, his wife Rekha Devi, and their two-year-old child, police said, adding that Kundan lived separately from his family in a rented room. It is learnt that the family was under heavy debt and has been struggling with financial difficulties. Kundan hailed from Bihar's Banka, while Rekha was from Bokaro's Tupkadih area. They had a love marriage.
"Preliminary investigation and questioning have revealed that the couple is likely to have died by suicide due to the debt burden, and the child may have been killed before by asphyxiation. However, it is a matter of investigation to know the exact reason behind the tragic incident. The post-mortem examination is being conducted under the supervision of a medical board, and the matter can be explained in detail after its report comes," DSP (Bokaro City) Alok Ranjan said.
However, family members of the deceased said the landlord was constantly harassing Kundan for the unpaid loan he had taken, which might have forced him and the family to take the drastic step.
Also Read