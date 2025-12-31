ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Kid Found Dead In Bokaro; Probe Launched

Bokaro: The bodies of a couple and their child were found in an outhouse under the Harla police station area in Jharkhand's Bokaro on Wednesday, police said. The bodies have been sent for autopsy, and an investigation has been launched, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Kundan Tiwari, his wife Rekha Devi, and their two-year-old child, police said, adding that Kundan lived separately from his family in a rented room. It is learnt that the family was under heavy debt and has been struggling with financial difficulties. Kundan hailed from Bihar's Banka, while Rekha was from Bokaro's Tupkadih area. They had a love marriage.