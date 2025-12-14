Couple, Infant Killed By Overspeeding Truck In Rajasthan's Bundi
Published : December 14, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
Bundi: A couple and their infant were killed when an overspeeding truck lost control and crushed into their motorcycle near the Tindhara Mahadev intersection on the Bundi-Kota four-lane bypass under the Taleda police station area of Rajasthan's Bundi on Sunday afternoon.
A police team from the Taleda reached the spot and collected the bodies for post-mortem. They had to disperse a crowd gathered at the spot to normalise the traffic.
Arvind Bhardwaj, Taleda police station house officer, said it was known from the eyewitnesses' accounts that the truck was overspeeding, due to which its driver lost control and crushed the trio. "The police have seized the truck, and a search is underway for the driver. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Taleda Hospital, awaiting autopsy," he said.
The deceased have been identified as Sunder Singh, his wife Rajkaur, and their one-year-old son Amrit alias Amandeep Singh, all residents of Sanwalpura village under Danta Ramgarh Tehsil of Sikar, Bhardwaj said, adding that the family has been informed about the tragic incident, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted after their arrival.
Eyewitnesses said the trio were travelling towards Kota on a motorcycle when a speeding truck suddenly rammed into it from behind. The collision was so powerful that all three were thrown onto the road and died on the spot.
Locals said overspeeding by vehicles on the stretch of the four-lane highway has led to frequent accidents near the Tindhara Mahadev intersection in the past. They demanded that the administration implement safety measures immediately in the area to prevent such accidents in the future.
