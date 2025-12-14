ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Infant Killed By Overspeeding Truck In Rajasthan's Bundi

Bundi: A couple and their infant were killed when an overspeeding truck lost control and crushed into their motorcycle near the Tindhara Mahadev intersection on the Bundi-Kota four-lane bypass under the Taleda police station area of Rajasthan's Bundi on Sunday afternoon.

A police team from the Taleda reached the spot and collected the bodies for post-mortem. They had to disperse a crowd gathered at the spot to normalise the traffic.

Arvind Bhardwaj, Taleda police station house officer, said it was known from the eyewitnesses' accounts that the truck was overspeeding, due to which its driver lost control and crushed the trio. "The police have seized the truck, and a search is underway for the driver. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Taleda Hospital, awaiting autopsy," he said.