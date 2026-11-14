ETV Bharat / state

Couple In Car Chased In Gurugram On Diwali Night, Man Shares Ordeal On Social Media

Gurugram: A couple in a car was chased for around a kilometre and harassed in Gurugram on the night of Diwali

The incident happened on Darbaripur Road, near SPR in Sector 70, where two young men allegedly pursued the couple for about a kilometre as they were returning home. Five days later, the victim shared his ordeal on social media, detailing the entire incident. The couple’s car had collided with the vehicle occupied by the two men, which triggered the pursuit.

According to the victim, he was returning home by car with his wife around 11.55 PM on Diwali. Just a kilometre away from their home, another car began following them. Initially, the victim assumed the occupants of the other vehicle were merely trying to overtake, but the situation soon appeared suspicious. Sensing danger, the couple accelerated speed to get away.

A screengrab of the post by the victim (ETV Bharat)

The victim alleged that the other vehicle pulled ahead and suddenly braked, and the men inside attempted to get out. Fearing for their lives, the couple sped up to escape.

The other car allegedly continued to follow them and even attempted to block their vehicle along the way.

According to the victim, he managed to reach the gate of his residential society, where security personnel intervened and stopped the other car, ensuring the couple's safety. The victim claimed that the two men continued to create a commotion at the society gate for about 20 minutes, arguing with the security staff in an attempt to gain entry.