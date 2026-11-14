Couple In Car Chased In Gurugram On Diwali Night, Man Shares Ordeal On Social Media
The Gurugram police contacted the victim requesting for recording a formal statement; the victim decided not to file an FIR or a formal written complaint.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Gurugram: A couple in a car was chased for around a kilometre and harassed in Gurugram on the night of Diwali
The incident happened on Darbaripur Road, near SPR in Sector 70, where two young men allegedly pursued the couple for about a kilometre as they were returning home. Five days later, the victim shared his ordeal on social media, detailing the entire incident. The couple’s car had collided with the vehicle occupied by the two men, which triggered the pursuit.
According to the victim, he was returning home by car with his wife around 11.55 PM on Diwali. Just a kilometre away from their home, another car began following them. Initially, the victim assumed the occupants of the other vehicle were merely trying to overtake, but the situation soon appeared suspicious. Sensing danger, the couple accelerated speed to get away.
The victim alleged that the other vehicle pulled ahead and suddenly braked, and the men inside attempted to get out. Fearing for their lives, the couple sped up to escape.
The other car allegedly continued to follow them and even attempted to block their vehicle along the way.
According to the victim, he managed to reach the gate of his residential society, where security personnel intervened and stopped the other car, ensuring the couple's safety. The victim claimed that the two men continued to create a commotion at the society gate for about 20 minutes, arguing with the security staff in an attempt to gain entry.
In his post, the victim noted that the rear number plate of the suspects' car was missing while the front number plate was illegible. There were two men in the car — one estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, and the other between 18 and 20 years old.
Following the incident, the victim reached out to the Gurugram police via social media, raising concerns regarding law and order. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Gurugram police contacted the victim and requested that a formal statement be recorded. The police emphasised a zero-tolerance policy toward road rage incidents and assured that strict legal action would be taken based on the complaint.
The police requested that the victim share details of the complaint and contact information via a private message on social media. In an update to their original post, the victim mentioned being contacted by SHO Badshahpur (Gurugram police), Manoj Kumar, and Head Constable Samrita.
However, citing personal reasons, the victim decided not to file an FIR or a formal written complaint. The victim credited the footage captured by their dashcam during the incident, along with the prompt response of the residential society's security staff, as crucial factors in their safety. This incident has once again raised questions regarding road safety and law and order in Gurugram.
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