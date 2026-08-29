Couple Hiding In Manipur Arrested For Odia Woman's Murder In Tamil Nadu
Police said Manik Laskar (22) from Assam's Cachar and his wife, Bhagamathi, were traced to Kashimpur in Jiribam. The duo will be taken to Chennai.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Chennai: The couple accused of killing an Odia woman in the Guduvanchery area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai and leaving her body parts in a suitcase on a train to Agra have been arrested in Manipur, police said on Saturday.
Following an intensive investigation and examination of over 340 CCTV footage, the police came to know that the accused had left for some northeastern state with a few belongings after the murder.
Following the lead, the main accused, Manik Laskar (22), was traced by a special police force led by a Guduvanchery police station inspector to Kashimpur in Jiribam and was arrested later.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Manik is from the Sonabarighat area of Dakshin Krishnapur under Assam's Cachar. His wife, Bhagamathi, has also been arrested. The police are planning to bring them to Chennai under a transit remand for further questioning.
The Uttar Pradesh police on August 5 recovered the unattended suitcase at the Agra Railway station, following odours reported by passengers. A joint investigation by the Agra police and the Government Railway Police (GRP) revealed that the suitcase might have been placed in the compartment in Chennai.
From the CCTV footage of the Chennai Central Railway Station and the vicinity, it was discovered that a man and a woman had entered the station with a red suitcase, left it on a train bound for Agra, and then boarded another train for Guduvanchery from Chennai Park Railway Station.
CCTV footage from the Guduvanchery railway station and surrounding areas showed the duo with the same suitcase going to the Guduvanchery Mosque Street area in an auto.
Trailing the auto, police identified the house they were staying in. After entering the house, they found evidence that the murder was committed there and that several attempts were made to hide the body.
Police suspect that the body may have been dismembered, the bones separated, packed in a suitcase and put on the Tamil Nadu Superfast Express.
"An attempt was made to destroy the remaining body parts and cook them in a large biryani pot with maida flour and vegetables to cover up the traces. Furthermore, a search has been launched to trace the head of the deceased woman," an official of the Guduvanchery police station said.
According to neighbours, two women and a man were staying in the house. It is suspected that the man and a woman may have murdered the second woman, identified as Hayat Nisha from Odisha, who worked at an export company near Tambaram, where her son worked as an AC mechanic.
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