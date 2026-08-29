ETV Bharat / state

Couple Hiding In Manipur Arrested For Odia Woman's Murder In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The couple accused of killing an Odia woman in the Guduvanchery area of Tamil Nadu's Chennai and leaving her body parts in a suitcase on a train to Agra have been arrested in Manipur, police said on Saturday.

Following an intensive investigation and examination of over 340 CCTV footage, the police came to know that the accused had left for some northeastern state with a few belongings after the murder.

Following the lead, the main accused, Manik Laskar (22), was traced by a special police force led by a Guduvanchery police station inspector to Kashimpur in Jiribam and was arrested later.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Manik is from the Sonabarighat area of Dakshin Krishnapur under Assam's Cachar. His wife, Bhagamathi, has also been arrested. The police are planning to bring them to Chennai under a transit remand for further questioning.

The Uttar Pradesh police on August 5 recovered the unattended suitcase at the Agra Railway station, following odours reported by passengers. A joint investigation by the Agra police and the Government Railway Police (GRP) revealed that the suitcase might have been placed in the compartment in Chennai.

From the CCTV footage of the Chennai Central Railway Station and the vicinity, it was discovered that a man and a woman had entered the station with a red suitcase, left it on a train bound for Agra, and then boarded another train for Guduvanchery from Chennai Park Railway Station.